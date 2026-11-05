Jamie Foxx becomes a father for the third time at 58

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, have welcomed their first child together. The baby’s sex and name have not been disclosed, and the couple continues to keep their private life out of the public eye, People magazine reports.

For the 58-year-old actor, this is his third child. Jamie Foxx has two daughters – 32-year-old Corinne from his relationship with Connie Kline and 18-year-old Anelise from his relationship with Kristin Grannis. For 28-year-old Huckstepp, the newborn is her first child.

The news that Foxx and the Australian fitness model were expecting a child emerged in May 2026. Later that month, Alyce was spotted in Los Angeles with a visibly pregnant belly. The two have been romantically linked for several years, but rarely comment publicly on their relationship.

In August, Jamie Foxx spoke to E! News about his decision to become a father again. He admitted that he had reservations at 58, but a meeting with Al Pacino changed his perspective.

“At my age, I was a little hesitant. But then I ran into Al Pacino,” the actor said jokingly.

Foxx said he joked with Pacino about whether he would once again be waiting in line outside the school to pick up his child. After that conversation, the actor decided that he was ready for this new stage of his life.