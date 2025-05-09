Who has a name day today, May 9, 2025. Congratulations!

Summer St. Nicholas Day is celebrated every year on May 9. This is the church holiday of the Transfer of the Relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myra. The transfer took place in the 10th century. The Turks conquered the Greek city of Myra in present-day Turkey and therefore the relics of the saint were transferred to the city of Bari in Italy.



The people consider the saint to be the lord of rains and most of the rites of the day are related to praying for rain and fertility.



A name day on May 9 can be celebrated by men with the names: Kolyo, Neno, Nikola, Nikolay and women with the names: Nenka, Nikol, Nikoleta, Nikolina, Nina. Keep in mind that most Nikolaev residents and people with derived names celebrate their name day mostly on December 6.



According to the belief, on May 9th one should not work, so that Saint Nicholas does not send hail, and women should not sew.



Most of the customs on this day are related to praying for rain. A popular ritual in the past was the custom of "Butterfly". Essentially, it is the "decoration" of a 10-12 year old girl with leaves and all kinds of greenery, who is then taken from house to house to be doused with water and then sprinkled with flour through a sieve. Given that probably normal parents would not give their children for such rituals, tradition dictated that the child be an orphan.



The custom is also known as butterfly, peruniga, perunitsa, preperuga, perperuda, dodola, dudul, dudula, duduleika, rosomanka.

Source: mnogoznaiko.com