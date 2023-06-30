Who has a name day today, June 30, 2024. Congratulations!

On June 30, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Council of the Holy, Glorious and Praiseworthy Twelve Apostles. It is a feast for the general glorification of Christ's evangelists, called apostles, i.e. messengers.

Name day is celebrated by people with the names Apostle and Apostle, writes vesti.bg.

Congregation of the holy, glorious and blessed twelve apostles is a celebration for the general glorification of Christ's evangelists, called apostles, i.e. messengers.

They are Simon Peter, Andrew the First-Called, James Zavedeev, John the Theologian, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew, James Alphaeus, Judas Jacobov, Simon the Zealot, Matthias (Matthias) - instead of Judas Iscariot.

Apostle Paul is counted among them, that is why this day is also called Paul's Day.

By celebrating the memory of each one of the twelve apostles separately, the Church equally reveres their whole assembly.

For the Holy Scriptures and Tradition, while praising the labors and martyrdom separately of each of the twelve apostles, glorify them all together and equally. According to St. Scripture they are all friends of God (John 15:14), and when the Son of Man sits on the throne of His glory, they will all sit on twelve thrones to judge the twelve tribes of Israel (Matt. 19:28).

Holy Tradition calls all twelve apostles glorious and all-praiseworthy.

In liturgical books, this day is called the "Council of the Twelve," because this number of the apostles is the original and Christ's.