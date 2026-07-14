The former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) Stoyan Mavrodiev is already in Bulgaria.

"The reasons for his return are the change of power in Bulgaria. He believes that with it there will be more objectivity in the investigation, and why not tell everything that happened. The release of 150 million does not happen without the political sanction of the Council of Ministers, or members of the government. We know that this is a state-owned bank. It should finance strategic projects for both medium and small businesses, and 150 million were given for a completely corrupt scheme, and Mavrodiev has the right, together with his lawyer, to explain everything that happened and the pressure that was put on him," said former Minister of Internal Affairs Tsvetan Tsvetanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR."

Mavrodiev is accused of embezzlement and has been detained by order for 72 hours.

"To emphasize everything that has been happening in recent years - the spill that occurred between Peevski and Ahmed Dogan does not in any way mean that Ahmed Dogan will be guilty, and others who have also participated in the political life of this party will be innocent. From these testimonies and what Stoyan Mavrodiev will have the opportunity to share, the truth will emerge and then the court will be the one to determine what the responsibilities and punishments will be for each of them", added Tsvetanov on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, it is right to reach the highest levels.

"150 million is not a single decision by Stoyan Mavrodiev, but is backed by political support. Everyone who participated and had responsibility for the bank must be questioned in this case. We are talking about several politicians, they had a role in the management of the bank. We know that when budgets are voted, the bank had a role in these topics. For me, it is important what the defense will explain in defense of what Mavrodiev will tell and if indisputable evidence is collected, the prosecution will have no other useful move than to comply with this evidence and file an indictment. Stoyan Mavrodiev is not a stupid person and he will never grant such a loan on his own, if there is no coordination with the political factors that appointed him to this position", the guest emphasized.

Peevski's flights

And on Friday Demerdzhiev sent the report on Peevski's flights to the National Assembly.

"There is nothing reprehensible in this report and all the statements that were in the various theses that the minister exceeded his rights, carried out checks in PNR - a system that is only for terrorism, I can dispel these concerns, because PNR was created not only for terrorism and the investigation of terrorism, but also everything that is related to serious crimes. There is Annex 2, which is to the 2016 Directive, which describes all the elements of crimes, such as money laundering, human trafficking, drug trafficking, corruption. The report prepared by the Directorate General of Anti-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism, states on what grounds they requested this report from the National Security Agency (DANS) to be made in the PNR. This is most likely related to the fact that signals were received at the Ministry of Interior about influence peddling and money that was undeclared and was exported outside the country," the former minister added.

He is categorical that there is no problem in making such a report.

"Here we are not talking about violating the immunity that the MP or the constitutional judge has. Here we are talking about a report, not about applying special intelligence means, where we know that the restriction is much greater. And we are not talking about an investigation yet, but about a report that was made. When we worked on the kidnapping group, we did not have any information when I took over as Minister of Interior. "But the person who cooperated and later became a protected witness only named two people he knew. Then we made a report on all the trips of these two people," Tsvetanov further commented.

"Among some of the passengers, I see very interesting individuals who are directly related to CorpBank and the looting of CorpBank's assets. Alexander Staliyski is the person who benefited the most from these assets. But there is no protection of the state or public interest here, but there is a looting of assets, and those who benefited from them were passengers on these planes. There is a lot of operational work that needs to be done. PNR is the completed stage of everyone who is in the passenger manifest, which is given to the captain of the plane and there is no way that there can be any manipulation of data. When the passenger passes through the scanner, he goes to the BCP, where the "Border Police" employee puts a stamp and when it is put, you already enter the flow of everyone departing for all gates at "Vasil Levski" airport. From there, Desislava Atanasova was taken out to board Delyan Peevski's plane," he explained.

The former minister recalled that some of the personnel who hold leading positions in the Ministry of Interior have been with the government since the time of Kalin Stoyanov.

"We can make a reasonable assumption that Desislava Atanasova may have been taken out through one of the entrances and transported to the private plane. Demerdzhiev shows a will to fight all this, which no one has been able to do after 2013. He must be supported by all those who want to have a real change in the governance of the country. The head of the "Border Police" "is an appointment of Kalin Stoyanov, this is the person who participated in the protests when peaceful protesting citizens were beaten," he assured.

Tsvetanov believes that Internal Security should check whether there is data deletion on flights.