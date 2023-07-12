Who has a name day today, July 12, 2024. Congratulations!

The Orthodox Church honors today Saint Veronica, as well as St. brothers Proclus and Hilary.

On Good Friday, while Jesus Christ was dragging the huge wooden cross and was at the edge of his strength, a young woman named Veronica approached the Son of God and with a spread linen cloth soaked the sweat and blood from the face of the future Savior.

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Then a real miracle happened. The face of Jesus Christ remains imprinted on the linen cloth. After Good Friday, Saint Veronica left Jerusalem for Western Europe. He leaves the holy cloth in Rome. He then traveled to the south of France.



There he began to preach and talk about the Savior.

In iconography, Saint Veronica is often depicted holding a spread cloth on which the face of Christ can be seen. Later they called this cloth “Veronica's cloth”.



Because of the sealed image of Jesus Christ, Saint Veronica is considered the patron saint of photography and photographers. Proclus and Hilary lived in the time of Emperor Trajan.



They were Christians and after failing to break their faith, the pagans punished them with martyrdom.



Hilarius was chained and cut down, and his nephew Proclus - crucified and killed with arrows, because he bowed to his uncle and cried "I am a Christian too". Good people buried the bodies of the two side by side.

Veronika, Vera and Verka celebrate their name day.