On Monday, the new management of the National Palace of Culture was registered. The salaries of the employees were transferred, I expect them to be in the accounts today. This was stated by the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev to BTV.

„I expect a full analysis, an audit, but as for the previous management - I am convinced that the decision to replace them is correct. Conflict of interest registered by the Anti-Corruption Commission, confirmed by the Supreme Administrative Court. Ms. Tatarova's activities are subject to state institutions“, he added.

„The salaries of the new board of directors will return to normal. We are already considering a salary cap for public enterprises at the Council of Ministers level. A decision is yet to be made on the cap and how salaries will be calculated. This is important from the point of view of public interest“, commented Miloshev.

“NDK is a public company with assets of half a billion euros. This company accumulates losses every year. This is a process that began in 2014. Every year, the equity falls below the authorized capital. Every year, the losses increase. 50 million euros in losses have already passed“, added the Minister of Culture.

“The director of the film studio “Vreme“ came to me and said that a hotel owned by the company should be rented out. We held a tender. Three companies applied. The third one won, because the first and second ones had given up. It turned out that the companies were – mother, father and me. The first company belongs to the son, the second to the mother, and the third to the father. The father is the son's proxy, who gives the highest bid. The mother and son give up in favor of the father in this auction with secret bidding. This is the reality. Are we really so mired in mediocrity, bad practices and absurdities?“, said Minister Evtim Miloshev.

“Other inspections are currently underway. It concerns hundreds of acres owned by another commercial company – – – – –. 400 acres are missing from the company's assets. They are not there. They are missing. Where are they – that's what I'm asking. They are located in a very attractive location in the – – Boyana“ district. It's a mystery. An internal check is underway," the minister emphasized.

The Eurovision Song Contest

„The state has taken the first two very important steps. This body has been created to support the organization at the ministerial level. 20 million euros have been transferred to the Ministry of Culture for Eurovision. Only Sofia and Burgas remain. Regarding Sofia's candidacy, representatives of the European Broadcasting Union were on hand to inspect the NDK. There is one coming up in Burgas as well," the minister said.

The host city must meet many criteria such as a hall, infrastructure, hotels and international transport connections.

The decision on who will host will be made by an international commission, which includes the Bulgarian National Television, the European Broadcasting Union and people who have worked on the contest over the past 15 years.