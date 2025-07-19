Who has a name day today, July 19, 2026. Congratulations!

Leah or Lia (Hebrew: לֵאָ֑ה‎ Leah gave birth to two more sons after that, Issachar and Zebulun, and a daughter named Dinah.

Leah first appears in the Book of Genesis, in Genesis 29, which describes her as the daughter of Laban and the older sister of Rachel, and is said to be no match for Rachel's physical beauty and to have tired eyes. Earlier passages in the Book of Genesis provide some information about her father's family, noting that through him she was the niece of Rebekah, who was Isaac's wife and mother of Jacob and Esau, and granddaughter of Bethuel, and rabbinical literature goes even further, with the Book of Jasher claiming that Leah and Rachel were twins and recording their mother's name as Adina and their brothers' names as Beor, Alub, and Murash.

Rabbinic literature is conflicting as to whether Leah and Rachel were half-sisters of Zilpah and Bilhah, two sisters who would serve as mistresses to Leah's future husband, Jacob, and whose children she and Rachel would raise as their own, as one source states they were daughters of Laban, but not his wife Adina, while another lists them as daughters of Rothe, a man who was close to Laban but not related to him. If Zilpah and Bilhah were indeed Leah's half-sisters, this would make Leah's adoptive parents, Gad and Asher, and Rachel's adoptive parents, Dan and Naphtali, her nephews. According to Genesis 28:2, the family resided in Paddan Aram, a region thought to correspond to historical Upper Mesopotamia.

On July 19, everyone with the names Leah and Leah celebrates their name day. The name "Leah" is of Hebrew origin and means "heifer". The name "Lea" is of Latin origin and means "lion". Women with the names Leah and Leah are very patient, but they change their moods often. They have a strong will and character. They do not like to live according to established norms and are liberated. On July 19th, Liya and Lea celebrate their name day. We wish you much health, happiness and success!