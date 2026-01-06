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Trump's actions against the Venezuelan regime will have serious consequences. Europe at the government level has split into three - some are against, others support, and others are neutral. Deep divisions (cleavage) have appeared within the countries themselves, ruling parties and coalitions. Trump has not notified the US Senate, does not have a mandate from the UN, and has not notified NATO allies.

This was warned on "Facebook" by Kaloyan Metodiev.

Especially dangerous for us is what the US president is doing with Greenland, which is Danish territory. He has already directly stated several times that he will annex the island. Denmark is a member of NATO and the EU. The occupation of their land is tantamount to war. Article 5 of the NATO treaty must be triggered. A war by the US (the largest army in the Alliance) against NATO. This will be the de facto end of the defense union. A security vacuum follows.

Where are we?

We are in a bad situation. We cannot maintain a conventional army. We neither have excess billions, nor do we have a population (we are left with 6.5 million people, predominantly pensioners). The billions in the latest defense budget are for outdated and overly expensive weapons. And it should be the opposite - efficient and cheap, flexible, mobile, modern.

Our security is at stake. Next to us is a powerful neighbor with interests in the Balkans. And smaller ones who demonstrate chauvinistic behavior, including towards Bulgaria.

The key is to accelerate the construction of the common European army. We can be useful because we have proven to have some of the best soldiers in the world, we are in a key geographical location and we maintain the EU's largest land border with Asia. The other is large global processes, but within the framework of the European Union we must hold this position. We are like Denmark. Our national position should have been developed at the National Security Council (by law). The Commander-in-Chief should gather all the authorities and provide the framework for our interest. We have been in national weightlessness for two days.