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If it is true, as we assumed, that President Radev asked Poland to give Bulgaria MiG-29s in order to prevent them from being given to Ukraine, this would have serious political consequences and could cost the life of this government. If such a scenario is confirmed, it is difficult to imagine that with this Jurassic Park of Soviet equipment the government will maintain its stability next year.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Iliyan Vassilev.

I understand the nostalgia for the Soviet era, but Bulgaria has long made its civilizational choice. Few are already getting intoxicated by the myth of the “unanalogless“ Soviet military equipment.

The country is a member of NATO and its future is linked to compatibility, modernization and Western capabilities, not to attempts to preserve the legacy of a bygone era.

Not long ago, in an indirect duel - that is, the planes were outside the mutual visibility zone - an F-16 shot down one of Russia's most modern aircraft, the SU-35, due to its better radar and armament.

This applies to the MIG-29, which is significantly older, to an even greater extent.