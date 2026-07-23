Associate Professor Cecilia Bolognesi to FAKTI: Artificial Intelligence and Extended Reality (XR) Are the Key to Europe’s Technological Sovereignty

The European project VIC (Virtual Innovations Consortium) aims to prepare a new generation of specialists for the digital economy through innovative master's programmes, specialised training, and close collaboration with industry. The initiative, which brings together leading European universities, including Politecnico di Milano, as well as Bulgaria’s RAS Institute, has already been awarded the prestigious STEP Seal in recognition of its strategic importance to the European Union. How is the project progressing? What opportunities does it create for students and businesses? And how can Europe close its technological gap in fields such as artificial intelligence and extended reality (XR)? FAKTI spoke with Associate Professor Cecilia Bolognesi, researcher at Politecnico di Milano and partner in the VIC project.

- Mrs. Bolognesi, Could you briefly introduce the development of the VIC project, in which Politecnico di Milano is a partner? The project also includes a Bulgarian partner, RAS Institute. VIC has been awarded the STEP Seal in recognition of its strategic importance for the European Union. Do you believe the project is achieving its objectives, particularly in light of the EU's technological gap compared with global leaders such as the United States and China?

- One of VIC’s core goals is the establishment of a Master’s degree delivered independently in three universities in Italy, Spain and Portugal, an advanced training program delivered online and a Summer school. They are designed to bring students closer to the needs of industries that rely on digital technologies, helping to bridge a technological skills gap that currently remains insufficiently addressed.

The project has now reached its first major milestone. Since VIC has a duration of four years, it would be premature to say that it has already achieved all of its objectives. However, I am confident that it is moving in the right direction. The collaboration among partners, the integration of academic and industrial perspectives, and the focus on developing highly relevant educational pathways all suggest that the project is laying strong foundations for long-term success.



- At the beginning of the VIC project, three pilot initiatives were launched in collaboration with industry partners: immersive prototyping for luxury manufacturing at Sice Previt S.p.A., immersive environments for decision-making and design processes at RFI (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana), immersive tools for sustainability assessment within a PNRR-funded research project for the construction industry. One year later, which businesses or industries have shown interest in collaborating with the project or offering internship placements?

-One of the project's key objectives is the engagement of industrial partners. In fact, Work Package 6 (WP6), VIC4Industry, is specifically dedicated to identifying companies that wish to stay close to the innovation emerging from the project partners and educational institutions, and that are willing to offer internship opportunities to students in what can truly be described as a win-win relationship, benefiting both the companies and the students.

In addition to the various university laboratories already focused on digital technologies, the companies we have approached through our information and engagement campaign have shown a very positive and responsive attitude. At this stage, there is no single dominant sector. Our network spans a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, manufacturing, and cultural and creative industries.

The rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence has further increased the demand for skills that are currently lacking across these sectors. These competencies are often best provided by young graduates, who are typically the most up-to-date in emerging digital technologies and are well positioned to support companies in their digital transformation and innovation processes.



- Which business sectors currently see the greatest potential in the use of extended reality (XR) technologies?

- The primary purpose of XR technologies is to simulate scenarios in a predictive way. Whenever a process, environment, or decision can benefit from simulation, there is likely a role for XR technologies.

Looking at sectors that are closer to my own field of expertise, I see significant potential in areas such as real estate, where XR can be used to simulate buildings and urban developments before they are constructed; in environmental impact assessment, where different scenarios can be tested and visualized; and in the evaluation of climate-related factors affecting specific locations. However, these are only a few examples among many possible applications.

I do not believe there is a single European leader in the XR field. Rather, I have observed different approaches and levels of adoption across countries, each shaped by local industrial needs and priorities. In many cases, XR technologies are being developed and applied to support the strengths of national and regional industries, resulting in a diverse and dynamic European landscape rather than a single dominant model.



- What is the current status of the Master's programme, the Summer School, and the online training courses being developed within the VIC project?

- While the advanced training program is already underway, the Master's programme will start in September, and applications are currently open to prospective students.



- Are there opportunities for Bulgarian companies to join the project as organisations hosting graduates from any of the VIC educational programmes for internships or employment?

- Certainly. In fact, hosting a student graduating from the VIC Master's program represents a tremendous opportunity. The VIC Master's ecosystem include a Master degree delivered independently in three universities in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, giving students access to an international and multidisciplinary educational experience. These students are exposed to different academic environments, industrial ecosystems, and cultural perspectives throughout their studies, making them particularly well prepared for the challenges of the digital economy. For companies, offering internships to VIC students is an excellent way to connect with highly qualified young talents who possess advanced skills in digital technologies and a strong international outlook. This creates significant value both for the students, who gain practical experience, and for the companies, which benefit from fresh expertise and innovative approaches.



- Are scholarships available for any of the three educational programmes offered by VIC? In addition, are there any opportunities for a paid internship or another form of financial support?

- Yes, there are scholarships available for the three programmes, and the paid internship depends on the agreement established with the company itself. For internships there is no financial support from the project, unfortunately.



- Besides extended reality (XR), which other technological fields do you believe require greater investment and/or regulatory support in order to strengthen the European Union's competitiveness in the digital sector?

-The race for Artificial Intelligence, and more broadly for the governance and strategic deployment of AI, will be crucial to Europe's future in a global competition in which we cannot afford to remain mere spectators. This competition will also involve the construction of data centres in suitable locations, raising important questions about access to critical resources, particularly water. Today, technological development can no longer be considered separately from sustainability. Any strategy for innovation and digital transformation must take environmental and social impacts into account.

Europe must therefore pursue its own path with awareness and determination, balancing technological advancement with sustainable growth. At the same time, we need to remain attentive to the influence and competitive pressures of non-European countries, ensuring that Europe maintains both its technological sovereignty and its capacity for innovation in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

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Cecilia Bolognese is an Associate Professor in the Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Civil Engineering (ABC) at the Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano). Her research focuses on digital modeling, BIM and HBIM technologies, geodetic surveys and the application of immersive technologies in architecture, engineering and heritage conservation.

Her research focuses on 3D digitization, Digital Twins, virtual and augmented reality (VR/XR), as well as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet in design and construction processes. A particular emphasis in her work is the creation of a connection between architectural representation and modern computational (computer) methods. At the Polytechnic University of Milan, she has a leading role in the coordination of research and teaching activities related to the development of digital competencies and immersive virtual environments. She was also the scientific director of the digital modeling laboratory LaborA.

Cecilia Bolognese is also actively involved in international research and educational initiatives, including the European project VIC (Virtual Innovation Consortium), in which she represents the Polytechnic University of Milan. Within the project, she is responsible for building and developing partnerships with business and the industrial ecosystem.