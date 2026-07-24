Three killed in serious accident on Ruse - Byala road

A serious accident has closed the Ruse - Byala road. Three people have died. The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the section between the village of Ekzarh Yosif and the junction for Dve Mogili, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications - Ruse announced. According to initial information, the accident was between a heavy truck and a minivan, and the victims were traveling in the minivan.

Three ambulances, police and fire brigade teams were sent to the scene.

A detour route has been introduced through Dve Mogili - Ivanovo - Bojichen - Basarbovo - Ruse.