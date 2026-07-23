Turkey and the PKK: Is Peace in the Making?

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On July 11, 2026, a conference was held in Diyarbakir dedicated to the peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK. The discussions focused on the experiences of countries such as Ireland, Spain and Colombia. The conference took place exactly one year after the PKK laid down its arms - after a conflict that had lasted more than 40 years.

Cihan Aydin, chairman of the Turkish human rights organization IHG, on whose initiative the conference was convened, insists that the planned legal framework of the process should find a solution for all those affected - from PKK members to political prisoners to Kurds in the diaspora. The future of the PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who has been in prison since 1999, must also be settled.

Öcalan - from enemy of the state to key figure

For decades, Abdullah Öcalan, who is now 77 years old, was considered primarily a terrorist in Turkey. Today, he is a central figure in the peace process. In February 2025, from prison, he called on the PKK to lay down its arms and disband. The organization heeded the call, and in July 2025, a group of its high-ranking members symbolically burned their weapons.

The Turkish parliament then formed a commission including around 140 representatives of politics and civil society - among them human rights activists, as well as relatives of soldiers, veterans and prisoners. The government is now working on the legal framework for the process based on its final report.

The Kurdish side is also demanding changes to anti-terrorism and criminal law, the release of Öcalan and other political prisoners, and a solution to the numerous dismissed Kurdish mayors.

However, the government has so far made no concrete promises to ease the conditions for Öcalan in prison or for fighters who have participated in armed clashes - the PKK would first have to completely disarm and disband. In the meantime, however, the tone of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has become more moderate.

Aret Demirci, head of the Istanbul office of the German "Friedrich Naumann" Foundation, describes the developments so far as "cautiously positive". Just a year ago, it would have been unthinkable that the PKK would declare its disbandment and send a clear signal by burning its weapons. "This alone is a historic turning point. Unlike previous peace initiatives, this process has not yet failed in its early stages," Demirci said.

At the same time, however, he cautioned against overestimating the progress made so far. So far, the central political issues have hardly been discussed. While the Turkish government insists on the complete disarmament of the PKK first, the Kurdish side expects political and legal guarantees during the process. "These different expectations of the parties will pose the biggest challenge in the coming months."

The PKK leadership is also optimistic

Öcalan also seems inclined to cooperate. In a recent statement on Monday, he described the dialogue process as a historic opportunity and called for overcoming short-sighted thinking. ""Let us build our future together," he urged.

There is also optimism within the PKK leadership. Duran Kalkan, one of the organization's co-founders, recently expressed confidence that this time the process will not fail.

Geopolitical pressure as a stimulus for peace

Many observers share this assessment. In recent years, a number of conflicts in the Middle East have escalated: the war between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, and political changes in Syria have had repercussions throughout the region.

Aret Demirci believes that these geopolitical shifts are among the most important reasons for the current progress in the dialogue. Unlike the failed negotiations a decade ago, Turkey's security situation today is fundamentally different. Syria plays a key role in particular. Stable relations with the Kurds at home would provide Ankara with greater room for foreign policy action - both towards the Kurds in Syria and in northern Iraq.

These developments have also changed the framework conditions for the PKK and its branches in the region. There is growing concern in Ankara that PKK members could join Iranian-Kurdish militias.

According to Demirci, the lasting success of the process depends not only on the end of the violence. What is crucial is whether it will generate political dialogue on democratic reforms, the rule of law and the Kurdish issue. As arrests of opposition figures, dismissals of mayors and restrictions on political life continue, the question remains whether a comprehensive public peace will truly be established after the end of the armed conflict. "It is precisely this ambivalence that is currently defining the debate in Turkey and makes this process both historically significant and extremely fragile."

The lack of transparency also remains problematic. "There is almost no public information about what agreements have actually been reached and what steps will follow. This is an obstacle to building public trust."

Author: Elmaz Topcu