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After the European Commission announced that all illegal residents in Ceuta will be deported, the topic of migration in Europe has once again come to the agenda. Not that it has lost relevance recently.

Ceuta is just the occasion, the picture is much broader.

External migration to Europe (both illegal and legal) is one of the main problems of the Old Continent. A problem that divides European societies and represents a major rift between political elites. A problem for which a specific solution has recently been increasingly insistently proposed - to respond to migration with remigration. Stopping the migrant flows and expelling those already admitted. "Europe - for Europeans."

The "Save Europe" initiative

Save Europe Act is a citizens' initiative within the European Union, announced in Porto, Portugal on 31 May 2026. The leaders of the initiative are Eva Vlaardigerbroek, a political commentator from the Netherlands, and Martin Zellner, an activist from Austria. The main demands can be summarized as follows:

border protection and stopping migration - strict control at Europe's external borders to prevent illegal crossings; a moratorium on the admission of refugees and migrants from non-Western non-European countries;

organized remigration - systematic and accelerated return of illegal migrants and foreigners without the right to stay; elimination of social benefits encouraging migration and introduction of financial incentives for voluntary remigration;

legal reform - change in international asylum treaties;

cultural identity - preservation of the traditions, values and demographic balance of European nations.

The goal of the initiative is to collect 1 million signatures of citizens of the European Union, and as of August 24, over 700 thousand have signed. A month earlier, however, on July 22, the European Commission rejected the registration of the Save Europe Act on the pretext that it "contradicts the values of the EU". And 500 thousand signatures have already been collected.

In practice, Brussels spat in the faces of half a million European citizens, showing them that for the European Commission, the indigenous population of the continent is a second category - dogs ate them. Here, analogies with the Ottoman Empire and the attitude towards the "gyaurs" become inevitable...

Formally, the European Commission refers to Art. 2 of the EU Treaty and states that the initiative's demands "encourage discrimination on the grounds of race and ethnic origin". But in reality, it turns out that we, European citizens, have no say in deciding who and how to admit into the common European home. And that was definitely not the idea of the Maastricht Treaty.

The landing in Ceuta

At the end of July, Ceuta, a Spanish exclave in North Africa, was literally invaded - tens of thousands of migrants from neighboring Morocco (their number is comparable to the population of the city) illegally invaded the territory over which the flag of the European Union flies. Although unarmed, the invaders are carrying out a real landing, clearly demonstrating the inability of the Spanish state to protect its border, which in this case is also the external border of the EU.

The migrants are taking advantage of a decision of the Supreme Court of Spain of July 8, 2026, which states that people caught at sea trying to reach Spanish soil cannot be automatically expelled. Of course, this is not a spontaneous action at all - in a police state like Morocco, there is simply no way for tens of thousands of people to arbitrarily go from point A to point B without being assisted, directed, and most likely sent away. And this is not the first case in which, due to interstate disputes, Morocco "releases" refugees to Spain - there was a similar case in 2021, although far from on such a scale. And the authors of tearful suggestions like how the poor (very poor, all young and in enviable physical shape) migrants are risking their lives for a better future, it is better to try to answer the question of how many of these 70 thousand men were actually agents of the Moroccan services: one in a thousand? Or one in a hundred?

Although with a slight delay, the government of the Spanish socialist Pedro Sanchez sent army units to Ceuta and the situation was generally brought under control. The vast majority of the more than 70 thousand illegal invaders returned home in the first few days, but still between 2 and 5 thousand people more than 20 days after the start of the crisis are still on Spanish (i.e. European) territory. And speaking of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez - yes, this is the same one who a few months earlier launched a procedure to legalize 500 thousand illegal migrants (however, the number of documents submitted turned out to be over 1 million).

The Ceuta crisis has led to an unprecedented reaction - the Italian government of Giorgia Meloni has temporarily re-imposed border controls with Spain and demanded that Madrid be excluded from the Schengen zone. Spain has reciprocated (declaring Meloni's move discriminatory) and at the time of writing, border controls between the two countries have not yet been lifted.

Is Europe waking up to migration?

The Moroccan invasion of Ceuta has added fuel to the fire of anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe. Even the European People's Party (the largest faction in the "European consensus", which nominated Ursula von der Leyen as EC President) defined what happened not simply as migratory pressure, but as a "security crisis at the EU's external borders".

The crisis led to an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers, convened at the insistence of 22 of the 27 member states, led by Italy (Meloni) and Denmark (Mette Fredriksen). The majority of European governments signed a joint letter demanding radical measures be adopted in the fight against illegal migration.

The summit decided to turn the Italian model of creating migrant centers outside the EU (Albania) into a pan-European policy. It was also decided to increase monitoring of social networks in order to detect coordinated actions aimed at a massive illegal invasion of EU territory. As for Schengen, a complete collapse was avoided and the tension for now remains only between Rome and Madrid.

Here it is worth remembering that the Mediterranean Sea and the exclaves in North Africa are not the only "gate" to Europe. There is also constant migrant pressure on the border between Poland and Belarus, but Warsaw does not allow any breakthroughs - there the border security forces simply shoot (mainly with rubber bullets, but when necessary, with live ammunition). Turkey also periodically blackmails Europe with "refugee release", but at least so far Bulgaria has not allowed mass invasions. And 10 years ago we were an example in terms of protecting the EU's external borders.

The crisis in Ceuta showed the essence of the problem with illegal migration - tens of thousands crossing the border in 1-2 days is much more visible compared to "usual traffic". The European elites seem to have taken a fright and are starting to listen to the voice of common sense, which until recently they were calling "far-right", racist and xenophobic. But this only applies to illegal migration for now.

And legal migration is many times greater. And when it comes to demographic replacement, cultural depersonalization and a civilizational threat to Europe - there is no significant difference between legal and illegal migration. Many of the "new Europeans", who have recently turned wonderful European cities into slums, similar to their birthplaces in the Maghreb, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, are actually legal residents (with work visas or even EU citizenship), and some were even born in Europe. Those who enter the criminal chronicles are far from always of irregular status.

Generations of European women have dreamed of being taken on a romantic trip to Paris - and have remained only with the dream. Today, when the high standard of living, low-cost flights and shared accommodation platforms have made it a generally accessible reality, for more and more European women this has ceased to be a dream. They do not want to be taken to Paris because they are horrified by what they see in photos and videos. The same applies to a number of other European cities - Brussels, Frankfurt, Malmö, Gothenburg, Marseille...

Initiatives such as the Save Europe Act also oppose legal migration when it comes from places outside the European civilization area. The initiators themselves specify that in order to secure the future of Europe and its peoples, additional measures are also needed, beyond the basic demands, namely:

family policy and demographic renewal;

cultural continuity and identity;

constitutional self-preservation of the member states;

broader civilizational and historical issues related to the future of Europe.

It is stated that "a sovereign Europe must put the well-being, security and demographic continuity of its own peoples first before policies that effectively displace and harm indigenous populations". Or in short, "Europe first".

In cities like Brussels, Frankfurt, The Hague, Amsterdam, Marseille and Malmö, one in three people is of non-European origin, a first or second generation migrant. For London, this share is 40%. And if we add those who are third or fourth generation descendants of migrants, it will turn out that the cities in question are already predominantly non-European in population. For comparison, by 1960, foreigners in these cities were a single-digit percentage, mainly from other European countries and to a much lesser extent - from countries outside Europe.

In just a few decades, the Old Continent has undergone a demographic change unparalleled in any other historical period. An ethnic, racial, religious and, above all, civilizational invasion that needs to be resisted if we want Europe to continue to exist as it has always been over the past few millennia. A European Reconquista, by analogy with the Spanish one - although the Islamic invasion of the Iberian Peninsula in the past led to a change in territorial borders, but not to a significant one in the population.

Remigration is a good, reasonable and moderate solution. The alternative is for St. Bartholomew to come to the aid of Europe.