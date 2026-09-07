Witkoff after talks in Kiev: We made great progress in Moscow

The talks between US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with the Ukrainian leadership in Kiev have ended, and after the meeting the two sides gave few details about the proposals discussed to end the war, the BBC reported.

Witkoff said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that in his opinion, "great progress" had been made in the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the previous day.

"We heard new ideas. We heard what President Zelensky said about a trilateral meeting, which, we hope, will be announced soon. "There were many different interesting ideas that we discussed in Moscow and brought here to Kiev," the American envoy said.

According to Witkoff, the talks in the Ukrainian capital were held in a good atmosphere and he is encouraged by their results.

Zelensky, for his part, said that the American representatives "worked even better than the Patriot systems for our citizens who are in the capital." The Ukrainian president was apparently referring to the lack of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kiev on the day of the talks.

He thanked Witkoff and Kushner for the visit and specified that during the talks, real missiles for the Ukrainian Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were also discussed.

"There were several new ideas, we discussed them. Give us the opportunity for now to analyze them in depth, to understand what the details are, what the steps could be and whether this will bring us closer to peace. "After that, we will talk to the public," Zelensky said.

According to information from the "Financial Times", citing informed sources, Witkoff and Kushner actually brought few new proposals to Kiev. The publication points out that American representatives have tried to revive older ideas and reduce the differences between the positions of Kiev and Moscow.

The sources of the British publication also claim that the participants in the talks were generally of the opinion that the war is unlikely to end before winter, despite the hopes of Zelensky and his team for progress in the coming months.

The ways in which the partners can help Ukraine get through the expected Russian strikes on energy and other critical infrastructure in the coming months were also discussed.

At the same time, the American publication Axios reports, also citing its sources, that Witkoff and Kushner stated during the meeting that they want to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations before the onset of winter.

The American envoys arrived in Kiev after talks with Putin in Moscow. Earlier on Sunday, they held a first round of talks with Zelensky and representatives of the Ukrainian leadership, after which the national security advisers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom joined the talks.