Ukraine: Mykhailo Fedorov Calls for Elections

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Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for elections to be held in the country even in wartime. "Complexity does not mean impossibility", he noted.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for a legal, safe, and realistic mechanism to be found that would allow elections to be held in the country even in wartime. "If the war continues for another year, two, or three, can Russia get the right to determine when Ukrainians will be able to choose their government again? I am convinced that it will not. Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia," Fedorov said in a video message on YouTube.

"Complexity does not mean impossibility"

At the same time, Fedorov acknowledged that resuming a full-fledged democratic process would be complicated, as the right to vote must also be guaranteed to the military, Ukrainians abroad, and people in front-line regions. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the independence of institutions and trust in the outcome. "However, complexity does not mean impossibility. Ukraine has already done things many times that the world considered impossible."

Fedorov also noted that he considers it "particularly dangerous" the emergence of a feeling in society that the main criterion for appointing a person to a position is "not his professionalism, not his efficiency and not his ability to change the country, but his personal loyalty to the system".

The resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov announced his resignation from the post of Minister of Defense on July 15. One of the reasons was his disagreements with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky. After Fedorov's departure, protests were held in a number of Ukrainian cities against President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss the minister.

The participants in the protests are of the opinion that Fedorov was one of the most effective ministers in the military department in recent years. Some protesters openly expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the army, noting that they associate the reforms and modernization of the army with Fedorov.

Who wants elections in Ukraine

"Politico" writes on the same occasion that Putin and pro-Russian politicians have long been trying to present Zelensky's rule as illegitimate. The publication recalls that the Ukrainian president was elected by an overwhelming majority in 2019, but since then no elections have been held in the country.

Although Zelensky has been pressured to hold elections, including by US President Donald Trump, he firmly maintains the view that they cannot be held during a war, "Politico" points out. At the same time, it points out that in February Zelensky offered elections in exchange for a ceasefire, but Putin continued the war.

Zelensky has not yet responded to Fedorov's video.