Emil Vassilev: If someone does not understand how dangerous Iran is for the world and for Bulgaria in particular, then h

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The regime of the ayatollahs in Tehran is a typical Nazi regime, similar to the one in Germany during Hitler's time. Iran has a lot of fans in Bulgaria, mainly from the circles of left-wing radical-extremist organizations that boast about "sunny Cuba" and "brotherly Iran". Hopefully, the threat with ballistic missiles that Iran directly directed at us will sober them up a bit. I will explain to them how ridiculous and pathetic it is to support psychopaths in turbans just because they oppose the USA and NATO, which means Europe as well, or because they cooperate with the regime of the other psychopath - Putin.

1. Nazi Germany and the regime in Iran are typical totalitarian regimes, hiding behind a pseudo-democratic facade. Hitler came to power through democratic elections. In Iran, parliamentary and presidential elections are also held, which, however, are silent letters before the Ayatollah.

2. Nazi Germany and today's Iran are led by single-person leaders who make the final decisions - Hitler and the Ayatollah, respectively. It is known that Hitler made decisions even on basic military issues, although he had no military education.

3. Nazi Germany and today's Iran are based on idiotic ideologies, whose supremacy is not questioned by the citizens, and those who doubt are repressed. Hitler based his aspirations for world domination on the harm caused by the Jews, the need for a new living space for the nation and the superiority of the German race. The regime of the ayatollahs also set itself the main goal of destroying the Jews and their state, justifying it with religious arguments.

4. The Nazi regime was protected by specially created paramilitary organizations /first the SA, and after the Night of the Long Knives by the SS/, and at the next stage they were fully militarized and sent to the front during World War II. The same is true of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran.

If someone doesn't understand how dangerous Iran is to the world and to Bulgaria in particular, then they are a complete idiot.

Can you imagine what would have happened if Hitler had a nuclear bomb before the Americans? Well, that's the same as if the ayatollahs had a nuclear bomb today.

I would advise the new government and the National Security Agency to very carefully monitor which left-wing radicals in our country support the fascist-religious regime in Iran and to treat them in the same way as they did with the Plovdiv "Nazis".