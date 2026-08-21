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Bulgarian economist and financial expert Kolyo Paramov came out with an extremely sharp and analytical open letter to Donald Trump.

In it, he issues direct warnings to the American leader about hidden threats organized by his closest entourage, draws a parallel with the assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy and reveals the alarming speed with which the US debt is growing.

The Power and Risks of the "New America"

According to Paramov, Trump's main strength lies in his personal narrative of greatness, which, however, carries a "serious risk of perception". The financier acknowledges Trump's serious efforts so far, but defines his entry into the so-called "New America" as a serious and unappreciated problem.

„Think about tomorrow! It is very complex, contradictory and opposite to what you are thinking today. "Your fate, your concern, initially associated with Netanyahu, is already in the background! Now it's about your life!", writes the 72-year-old economist from Bulgaria.

The analogy with John Kennedy and the plan for liquidation

In his letter, Paramov makes a startling comparison with November 22, 1963, when President John Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas due to a “mistake”. The expert warns Trump that he has no right to make a wrong move, as he is trapped by the people who brought him to this sublime moment.

„The environment of those who brought you to this sublime moment will want to realize your liquidity. "Will you allow this?" Paramov asks rhetorically, adding that the planned scheme aims first to humiliate the American president, and then to physically eliminate him.

The shocking arithmetic of American debt

As a long-time financier, Kolyo Paramov presents a detailed and frightening report on the escalation of US foreign debt over the past decades, calculating its daily accumulation:

Trump's first term (01/20/2017 – 01/20/2021): The debt increases from $19.947 trillion to $27.752 trillion. This is an increase of $7.805 trillion, or $5.340 billion per day .

The debt increases from $19.947 trillion to $27.752 trillion. This is an increase of $7.805 trillion, or . Biden's term (01/20/2021 – 01/20/2025): The debt jumps to $36.218 trillion. The increase is $8.466 trillion, which makes an average of $5.800 billion per day .

The debt jumps to $36.218 trillion. The increase is $8.466 trillion, which makes an average of . Trump's second term (as of 08/17/2026): The debt has already reached a cosmic $39.935 trillion. Currently, the pace of accumulation under the current administration is equal to an unprecedented $6.530 billion per day.

The 2027 Dedollarization Trap and the Russia Mistake

Paramov emphasizes that after January 2027, the US will enter an unprecedented global dollar trap. According to him, involving Washington in the conflict with Russia and a possible war in Iran is a fatal mistake.

„You began your speech in the style of the early F. Dostoevsky — the model of the dreamer and the big „I“ and the misunderstanding of Russia. You must realize that this war today is an absolute surplus. It does not help against dedollarization, but on the contrary — accelerates the BRICS and blocks the US“, the economist is categorical.

The Bulgarian analyst calls on Trump to immediately stop the processes leading to dedollarization, stabilize America's domestic production and turnover and seek balance in international relations in order to preserve his life and political legacy.