A new political intrigue surrounding the presidential campaign was announced by journalist Yavor Dachkov in Martin Karbovski's podcast. According to him, the former Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev personally sought out Iliana Yotova with an offer to be her vice president.

Dachkov claims that the meeting between the two took place in the summer and that Kandev was rejected. Later, he headed to the headquarters of presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov, where he was subsequently presented as a candidate for vice president.

“This is absolutely reliable information“, Dachkov said in the conversation with Karbovski, specifying that the information, according to him, has been verified.

The journalist also claims that Gyurov's headquarters were not aware of Kandev's previous attempts to get a place in Yotova's team.

Kandev left his post at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in early June. He subsequently found himself in the presidential campaign as Andrey Gyurov's vice presidential candidate.

The revelation was made in the last episode of “The Political Show“ with Martin Karbovski and Yavor Dachkov, broadcast on September 20. See the full conversation: