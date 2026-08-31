Rock legends share a common holiday: Van Morrison and Rudolf Schenker

The music world is preparing to honor two of the most influential artists of the past century. On August 31, Northern Irish blues and folk legend Sir Van Morrison (Van Morrison) and the founder of the German hard rock machine Scorpions – Rudolf Schenker. Although working in different genres, the two share the same birthday and an incredible longevity on stage.

Van Morrison: The Belfast Poet at 81

Born in Belfast in 1945, George Ivan Morrison, better known as Van Morrison, turns 81 years. Known for his inimitable voice and fusion of blues, jazz and Celtic folk, he remains one of the most prolific artists of our time.

According to information from his official Wikipedia profile (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Morrison), his career began in the 1960s with the band Them, before blowing up the world charts with his solo song "Brown Eyed Girl". In 2026, Morrison continues to be extremely active on stage. Music outlet Ultimate Classic Rock (ultimateclassicrock.com/van-morrison-2026-tour-extended/) recently announced that the legendary artist has extended his massive 2026 tour with 10 new dates in the fall. The tour is in support of his impressive 48th studio album, titled Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge.

In September, Van Morrison will also be performing a five-day residency at the brand new British Airways ARC concert venue in London, confirmed the artist's official website (vanmorrison.com).

Rudolf Schenker: The Engine of the Scorpions at 78

The German guitarist, composer and sole permanent member of rock dinosaurs Scorpions – Rudolf Schenker, celebrates his 78th birthday (born in 1948 in Hildesheim). Schenker founded the band when he was just 16 years old and composed some of the greatest rock anthems of all time, including "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and the iconic "Wind of Change".

His biography, published on Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudolf_Schenker), emphasizes that he is the main driving force behind the band's six-year history. In the current year 2026, the Scorpions celebrate the remarkable 60 years on stage. According to Rolling Stone (rollingstoneindia.com), the musicians continue to delight millions of fans around the world as part of their large-scale anniversary tour Coming Home Tour. Although some concerts had to be canceled in the spring due to health and logistical reasons, Schenker and vocalist Klaus Meine show no intention of stopping. They are also preparing a biographical Hollywood film about the history of Scorpions, which is expected with great interest by fans of heavy sound.