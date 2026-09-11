The voices of Styx and Magnum celebrate birthdays

Today's September 11, 2026 turns out to be an extremely special date for fans of quality rock music around the world. Two of the most influential vocalists and musicians in the genre – Tommy Shaw (Styx) and Bob Ketley (Magnum) – have a birthday The world's music media has already come out with celebratory publications in honor of the two frontmen, whose voices and creativity continue to inspire generations of fans.

Tommy Shaw – American megastar from Styx turns 73

Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1953, the American musician, singer and songwriter Tommy Shaw celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Shaw joins the legendary rock band Styx in December 1975 and quickly became the main face of the band, bringing with him enormous commercial success.

His work includes some of the band's biggest golden hits, including the iconic "Crystal Ball", "Blue Collar Man" and the timeless classic "Renegade". Outside of his career with Styx, Shaw also recorded a memorable participation in the supergroup Damn Yankees, cementing his status as one of the greatest guitarists and vocalists in arena rock.

Bob Ketley – the voice-narrator of British rock turns 79

On the other side of the Atlantic, legendary British vocalist Bob Ketley is celebrating his 79th birthday. Born on September 11, 1947 in Aldershot, England, Ketley is the long-time and indispensable frontman of the progressive/melodic hard rock formation Magnum.

With his distinctive, emotional and narrative voice, he turned Magnum into one of the most beloved bands on the Island. Fans of the heavier sound also know him well from his extensive collaboration with Tobias Samet's metal opera Avantasia, where Ketley is a regular and extremely valuable guest on both studio albums and world tours.

The two birthday boys are clear proof that true rock has no age. The music world today bows down to the talent and invaluable legacy that Shaw and Ketley continue to leave behind.