Cornelia Ninova: Do you remember what the Radevists said?

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Do you remember what the Radevists said?

The 2026 budget is not ours. You will see ours for 2027. It will be different. We will dismantle the model, we will increase incomes. We will raise the economy.

What does it turn out? Their budget for 2027 will be worse than the one for 2026. Disaster!

1. Bulgaria remains in a surplus deficit - 4.3% on an accrual basis.

2. The debt spiral continues. The rulers are increasing the debt from 40 billion to 47 billion euros. Interest alone will now exceed 1 billion euros. They will pay for generations to come from their miserable salaries and pensions.

3. Inflation remains high. It is already eating away at the minimal increase in income.

4. New tax increases (property tax) social security contributions (the minimum and maximum thresholds are being raised) excise duties (on tobacco and cigarettes). Despite the promise that "Progressive Bulgaria" would not increase taxes. They should have reduced VAT and excise duties on fuels, food, and medicines. That's what half of Europe did.

5. Impoverishment is guaranteed to continue. Prices are soaring

6. Half a year of just empty talk, analyses, shame boards, commissions to combat speculation. Result: zero.

7. The entire burden falls on workers, small and medium-sized businesses, cultural figures, pensioners.

8. Production, exports and investments are constantly collapsing.

They have no idea how to revive the economy. And it is the basis of all prosperity.

Everything that the Progressives promised turned out to be a complete fraud. They neither know, nor can, nor are they ready to govern. On the contrary. With the 2027 budget, they are putting us in the eye of the storm, without a clue what to do.

The only way out is protests and the resignation of this incompetent and pro-crisis government.

The author's comment was published on his Facebook page