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A one-kilometre bat protection structure, construction costing tens of millions of pounds, and a railway line that will reach central London only in the early 2040s. This example lies at the heart of British columnist Stephen Glover’s argument that the country has come under the excessive influence of lawyers and quasi-governmental organisations.

In his analysis, Glover points to the HS2 project as a symbol of poor management and rising costs. The high-speed line was originally intended to connect London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, but following political decisions and changes to its scope, the main section under construction is between London and Birmingham.

Under the current timetable, the first trains between Old Oak Common in west London and Birmingham are expected to run between May 2036 and October 2039. The full connection to Euston station is expected between May 2040 and December 2043. The estimated cost of the project is between £87.7 billion and £102.7 billion.

The Dispute over the “Bat Tunnel”

The strongest example in the article is the protective structure near Sheephouse Wood in Buckinghamshire. The facility is intended to protect endangered bat species from passing trains. Its estimated cost was around £95 million at 2019 prices, while the updated figure is approximately £119 million.

Glover presents the project as the result of pressure from Natural England and the legal apparatus surrounding state regulations. He writes that “lawyers must be brought back within their proper bounds” and links the cost of the structure to the expansion of public law, judicial review and human rights.

However, project documents clarify how responsibility was allocated. HS2 Ltd considered 15 options and selected the protective structure as the most appropriate solution. Natural England was consulted on whether the selected option met legal requirements, but says it did not propose its construction. Thus, the dispute is not only about protecting bats, but also about who makes the decisions and who bears responsibility for the cost.

More Lawyers and More Judicial Review

In support of his argument, Glover quotes former minister Jack Straw and the report The Lame Leviathan. When Straw began working as a barrister in 1972, there were around 2,500 practising barristers in England and Wales. In 2024/2025, their number had reached 17,864.

The increase among solicitors has also been significant. In April 2026, there were 176,440 practising solicitors in England and Wales. Straw cites the expansion of employment and anti-discrimination law, immigration and asylum proceedings, human rights, judicial review and public inquiries as the reasons.

“This is an unholy alliance between the unaccountable and the unelected,” former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote about the influence of regulators and the House of Lords on government decisions.

Against this backdrop, the British government is reviewing the functions of state agencies and regulators. The possibility of Natural England being abolished or restructured has also emerged in the public debate, but no decision has been confirmed so far. This is precisely what leaves the analysis’s central question open: does the problem lie with the regulators themselves, with the laws they enforce, or with the politicians who commission major projects without ensuring clear oversight of deadlines and costs?

Sources: dailymail.com,