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Lawyer Dimitar Markovski said that the attacks against automotive expert Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov have political and economic motives. In an interview with Dnes.bg, the defense lawyer linked the public accusations against the professor to the political project of Nikolay Popov and other individuals, but presented no specific evidence of such a connection.

According to Markovski, the attacks intensified after it became known that Karapetkov would participate in the expert assessment in the investigation into the serious chain collision on the „Trakia“ Motorway. The lawyer believes that the aim is to remove the expert from the case.

„The judicial panel decides the cases,“ Dimitar Markovski said.

He emphasized that the expert witness is not a party to the criminal case and that the automotive technical assessment is only one of the means of evidence. According to him, the court decides which expert assessment to accept and, if necessary, may appoint a new one.

The Dispute Over the Expert Assessments

Markovski defended the findings in the case of Krasimir Katev, in which Karapetkov participated. According to him, the expert assessment was conducted collectively and prepared by two professors and three associate professors. None of the other experts signed it with a dissenting opinion.

The lawyer rejected the claim that the findings had exonerated the defendant. He said that the expert assessment had identified two possible scenarios, and that during the retrial the court had adopted the first of them. Markovski added that Hristo Uzunov’s findings had been prepared after new materials emerged in the case.

„In this situation, there can be no talk of any manipulation or pressure,“ the lawyer said, describing the public attacks as an attempt to discredit the professor.

The Case Concerning the Crash on the „Trakia“ Motorway

Markovski said that Karapetkov was ready to recuse himself from the expert assessment in the case, but the authorities that appointed him had not requested this. According to the lawyer, the crash claimed 13 victims, while the expected insurance compensation could reach tens of millions of euros.

The lawyer acknowledged that he was not familiar in detail with the materials in the ongoing investigation. The prosecution is also examining the actions of the institutions, as well as the condition of the section of the motorway. As of mid-November, BNT reported that there was still insufficient evidence to bring charges against a specific person. Earlier reports about the number of victims had varied at different stages of the case.

Regarding the investigation into Karapetkov, Markovski said that the professor was not a defendant. According to NOVA, he is a witness in the pre-trial proceedings. The lawyer added that Karapetkov had filed several civil defamation lawsuits and private prosecution cases against his critics.

Sources: dnes.bg