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Every party faces three groups of questions – what kind of state it wants to build, how it will develop the economy and what social policy it will pursue. This was stated by former Justice Minister Mladen Chervenyakov on BNT’s morning program „The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“.

In his words, the first task is for the parties to formulate what type of state they want to create, what functions it will have and how these functions will be distributed among the main components of statehood.

„The first question is what – it must formulate what type of state it wants to build,“ Chervenyakov explained.

According to him, the vision for the administration, the judicial system, the security system and the information system should also stem from this answer. He emphasized that it is not enough to talk only about individual institutions without first clarifying what the overall structure of the state is and how its main elements will interact with one another.

Economy and social policy

The second group of questions is economic. Chervenyakov pointed out that the parties must determine which sectors are priorities and how their development will be organized.

According to him, the third question is social. In the conversation, he placed emphasis on the social security system and the relations between its three main participants – the state, employers and workers.

„Can we not firmly establish, for the medium term, the relationship between the three main participants in the social security system – the state, employers and workers,“ Chervenyakov asked.

His thesis comes against the backdrop of his previous comments on the need for deeper changes in state governance and the judicial system. In an interview with television channel „Eurocom“ on November 11, Chervenyakov stated that the judiciary had turned into a self-reproducing system. At the time, he proposed the establishment of a special council for judicial reform, with the participation of magistrates, representatives of academic circles, practicing lawyers and political formations.

Sources: bnt.bg, eurocom.bg