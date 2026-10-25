Parvan Simeonov: Yotova and Gyurov may swap places

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It is possible that Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov may swap places when the final results of the presidential elections are counted. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by sociologist Parvan Simeonov from the “Myara“ agency, commenting on the first data from the vote.

“Anything can happen, even if the first and second swap places“, said Simeonov. According to him, the parallel count is expected to give a more reliable picture, since the low voter turnout increases the risk of inaccuracies in the exit poll.

The sociologist indicated that the turnout reached about 1.6 million voters. “Nobody expected such a low voter turnout - it was around 1.6 million“, he said. According to him, this is a signal that for a significant part of the citizens the elections were not a strong enough motive for participation.

Simeonov also explained the low turnout with the attitude of people who had stated that they would vote, including indicating a preference, but had postponed their decision for the second round. “The bet will be returned in the second round and it may turn out that we will have a higher voter turnout then“, he commented.

According to his assessment, Iliyana Yotova has a larger reserve of votes compared to Andrey Gyurov. Simeonov allows this to happen even without formal partnerships with other political forces. The final ranking between the two will depend on the parallel and subsequent official count.

Sources: novini.bg