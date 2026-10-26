Post-election hangover

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The disco is over. We'll turn on the lights and sweep. While you're calling a taxi, a few tips from a non-politician. First - play smart! Either invent the game, or play with your people. By “your“ I mean really yours, not those who were offered to you. These are not your people, but suggested ones. It makes a difference.

Don't support people who are just waiting to surround themselves with old faces with a totally failed image. The liability that accumulates in this way is large and all of it falls not on their backs, but on yours. When the people have been disgusted by these people for half their conscious lives and now they somehow neatly line up in various supporting initiative committees, etc., the dear voter does not go to vote, but goes to vomit. Nobody wants a renovation of some BSP, right? Don't you understand?

For the next ones, I will say just one sentence: Sometimes the best choice is not you. Just remember this and it will be enough. When I said it a month ago, many of you did not believe me. Now it does not matter whether you believe me, because the wall is a fact.

The so-called patriotic swarm. Do you want separate taxis or will one do the job for you? Aren't you going to the same place? There is no living force that can convince me that these formations are not under external command. As far as I understand, Radostin Vassilev has already given his support for Gyurov. He must have some flowery explanation, but I don't care. Bravo. At least it's clear now.

A little for everyone: When you enter a decisive battle, everything matters. Don't get attached to the stupidity that you lose the small battles, but you win the war. Usually the opposite happens. When you start losing the small battles, a big loss is more likely to emerge than an unexpected crushing victory. I'm giving an analogy that some people get confused in their words. If a student gets twos during the year, there's no way he'll get an unexpected six at the end of the year. Ergo! Giving your support for such a configuration, given that the entire political scum of the transition is currently standing against you, is some kind of subtle act of shooting yourself in the foot.

I hear joy on the right. Come on, turn on your brain too. Your ranking is the result of the gross mistakes of your opponents. No matter how many pies you mix, if there was one correct candidate against you, you would be left with the pies. You are a solid core, it's just that Bulgaria didn't come out against you. Then you would have shrunk to your normal percentage.

And I wish I hadn't heard your nonsense that you were all winners again. Nonsense! You all lost!