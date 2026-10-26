Shkvarek: The choice between "Buzludzha" and "Sofia Pride" is impossible

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

I don't know exactly why 80% of Bulgarians didn't go out to vote yesterday, but I know why in a week I will miss the first presidential elections in my life.

Nothing personal against either Yotova or Gyurov, who are decent and well-mannered people, but in the face of their parties and communities, for the first time I have to choose between a left-wing candidate and a liberal one. Between "Buzludzha" and "Sofia Pride". Between Mélenchon and Macron. Between PES and ALDE. Between Georgi Dimitrov and Greta Thunberg. Between Yosif Kobzon and Conchita Wurst. Between the "Koprinka" dam and the "Petrohan" hut.

Between those who want to strangle Europe with regulations, taxes and socialism and those who prefer to destroy it with decarbonization, gay parades and migrants.

For a person who is neither left nor liberal, this choice is impossible. That's why I didn't make it in the runoff in Sofia in 2023, when Grigorova and Terziev were the same dilemma. In both cases, the reason for this dilemma is the absence of a candidate who represents all the other Bulgarians:

Those normal, conservative people, neither with love and nostalgia for the old socialist system, nor with faith and devotion to the new liberal one, who don't like any of the above.