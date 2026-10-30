Neshka Robeva: The mystery - voter turnout?

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For two days we have been hearing: ah, oh, how come? Why don't the people vote? Radev is losing... A protest vote... The government will fall...

In reality, we are talking about Iliyana Yotova. This was commented on "Facebook" by Neshka Robeva.

I think it is clear to everyone that the main blame for the low voter turnout lies precisely with those who are most surprised and whining - the media! Yes - the media!! They are free to refute me.

For more than a month we have been watching and listening to the same thing - to the point of exhaustion. “Two couples in a runoff“. “Exclusive support for Yotova“. „Second are Gyurov and Kandev?!“ „The difference is huge!“ Almost every day some agency came out with results, repeating those of the previous ones...

Is a comment necessary?

Yes, it is necessary!

All the other candidates were defaced and removed from the race.

The question is - intentionally or unintentionally? A pre-built strategy or?.. Or what?... I don't believe in conspiracy theories. And yet...

The facts.

The entire media campaign was directed, as much against Yotova, as a hundred times more against Rumen Radev. The mass media lined up the on-duty sociologists, political scientists, public figures - defenders of „democracy...“ for the most part - outspoken critics of Radev and the government - from the first minute of its existence.

Day and night and from everywhere - radio, television, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram... For a month - the same questions to the two sinners: “Who is the aggressor?“ “What Cyrillic?“, “What Orthodoxy?“ “Why did you pardon, why didn't you personally examine the drug lord?“ “Say! Why don't you say that the drone is Russian?“Who set fire to “Starlink“, “Why didn't you activate Art. 4? And Art. 5 of NATO“ Why are you refusing aid (money - billions) to Ukraine? Why didn't you pity the poor fallen journalist? Resign! Why this, that or at all - why?... In a word - why don't you get out voluntarily?

This month I found myself listening to news - every single day - domestic - “Radev does nothing. The government is failing. He promised - the oligarchy, corruption, prices. He lied... The budget. The debt“...

External. Last night Russia bombed Kiev.., destroyed.., people died... (I assume that's the case). And not once, not once, not a single time, what did Ukraine do at the same time.

Where and what did it hit, destroy? Are there any deaths? The Black Sea - the ships.... After such news, the usual question to Radev and Yotova always follows: “Who is the victim, who is the aggressor?“

I did not vote, and I will not justify myself. However, I cannot pretend not to understand why a large part of the voters did not do so. Because they are people, because they trust the agencies and because they have decided that in the end they will have their say.

I really want to understand who the media serves?

I watched “Referendum“, to be honest, I did not understand who were from Iliana Yotova's team?

In response to the predatory, unmeasured attacks, some of which were outright lies, Yotova's defenders pretended to be aristocrats - demonstrating that it was beneath their dignity to challenge them, but leaving the audience with an impression of guilt?!

I think that if Yotova wants to win in the run-off, she should remove her so subtle and sophisticated “advocates“ and advisors. Let her continue on her own! Let her stand before her people with a clear position. To convince him that she is suitable for his leader.

Alone!!!

I will continue tomorrow, not because I am carrying out a party order or I like Yotova, but because I am disgusted by the lies and arrogance with which the campaign is being conducted by the “independents” Gyurov and Kandev.