The teacher and the student - a clash of experience versus ambition

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The debate between Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov on BNT clearly outlined the clash between the teacher and the student. Not just between two candidates, but between two political approaches - one based on the accumulated institutional experience, the other - on the claim for change. Yotova relied on her knowledge of the presidential institution and political practice, while Gyurov tried to present himself as the bearer of a new model. But in this conversation, neither the teacher was faultless, nor did the student manage to show that he was ready to pass the exam with flying colors.

Yotova had a visible advantage in her knowledge of presidential powers, constitutional restrictions and the legislative framework in which the head of state operates. She spoke with the confidence of someone who is part of this institution and knows its mechanisms from the inside. She also demonstrated a flair for the television format - the ability to control the conversation, formulate short lines and put her opponent on the defensive. But experience is not an automatic proof of correctness, just as good behavior in front of the camera cannot replace arguments.

Her sharpest remark was on the issue of presidential powers: "If you want more powers as a president, you either don't know the constitution well, or you are thirsty for power." It was a strong attack, but also an attempt to reduce a complex political issue to two explanations - incompetence or lust for power on the part of Gyurov. Thus, Yotova avoided the real question: are the current constitutional mechanisms sufficient to guarantee the stable and effective functioning of the state? Knowing the rules is important. Critically discussing whether they work well is just as important.

Gyurov, for his part, tried to challenge the established model. His remark that “The House Book has done its job” was a request for a different reading of the political construction. But here the main problem in his position became apparent: criticism is not a program. It is easy to declare a mechanism exhausted. It is much more difficult to explain what should replace it, how the old problems will be avoided and what exactly the role of the president will be in the new model.

Gyurov could not rely solely on the fact that he is not part of the current presidential model. A candidate for head of state must offer solutions, not just point out the shortcomings of the system. If you claim change, you owe specifics - what and how you will do it. Otherwise, “a new beginning” remains a pre-election formula. Although at times he began his answers uncertainly, Gyurov managed to develop a logical line and defend his theses. The question is to what extent the theses were supported by sufficiently specific proposals.

Both were also put to the test on the topics of the war in Ukraine, relations with Russia and security in the Black Sea. These are issues that cannot be addressed with general declarations. Drones, defense risks and the agreement with Ukraine require a clear position on Bulgaria's place in the European and Euro-Atlantic system. Yotova had to show not only knowledge of the institutional framework, but also consistency in her strategic assessments. Gyurov, on the other hand, had to prove that behind his request for change lies a specific understanding of national security, and not just a different political language.

The topics of “Botas“, the budget, inflation and prices also did not allow for convenient justifications. The president does not manage the economy, but he has the right to raise questions about the consequences of the decisions of the executive branch. Yotova could not limit herself to institutional defense, and Gyurov - with criticism of the previous government. Both had to explain how the head of state would use his influence without replacing the powers of the government.

The same applies to freedom of speech and pardons. These are areas in which the president must demonstrate independence and principle, not political loyalty or the pursuit of public effect.

Ultimately, Yotova relied on the authority of accumulated experience, but at times used it as a tool for edification, instead of answering the real questions. Gyurov demonstrated ambition for change, but did not translate it convincingly enough into concrete solutions. The teacher did not prove that the current model is indisputable, and the student did not show how he would make it better.

The presidential institution is neither a classroom nor an experimental platform for political ambitions. It requires competence, independence and a willingness to take responsibility. It is by these criteria that the two participants in the debate should be evaluated – not by the sharpness of the lines, but by the weight of the arguments, the clarity of the positions and the concreteness of the answers.