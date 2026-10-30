FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Because today I listened to the stupidity of the kopecks about how the drone that sank the ship near Cape Kaliakra was Ukrainian, was English, was NATO - so let me say something professional!

This was commented on "Facebook" by Atanas Kostov.

Dear, simple kopecks! I have been dealing with the protection and registration of industrial designs for 26 years! Professionally. This is my job as a lawyer, not as an unemployed, simple kopeck.

The design of a machine is something obvious! Its appearance. So here are three simple differences between Ukrainian, English and Russian surface (there are also underwater) drones:

1. Ukrainian and English surface (surface) drones do not have a MAST. They have a motion sensor and a camera, about 30-50 cm high. There are two elements, located next to each other on the deck. The design is almost identical, because specific NATO standards are followed.

With the Russian drone, the MAST is obvious! It is about 1.5 m high. at least! The edge work, in essence - stupid in design, but that's how gray the drunks are. Vodka erases the intellect - intensively! WHO to clean them! Stupid, like you - the kopecks!

2. Ukrainian and English (surface) sea drones do not have detonators on the deck - they are built in! As they say, the entire area is used - the Winnie the Pooh principle: the more, the more!

The Russian drone has two huge explosives, visible to the naked eye on the deck! That's it! Again stupid, but it works!

3. The Ukrainian and English (surface) sea drones are wider, for stability and to accommodate more explosive material (obviously)! The Russian one is narrow, visibly narrower! Stupid, because this makes it more unstable at sea, but it's Russian business! Stupid, as always!

So dear kopecks! I can tell you 20 more differences, but let's keep it simple! Like for ordinary people! Is it so clear now?

In order not to oversimplify, amen!

And lastly, stupid kopecks, the Russian drone that you see in the bottom picture is a model KB1142 - a Russian kamikaze combat drone “Vizir”. This is the Russian version of the Iranian naval drone “USV”!

Dear simple kopecks! The dimensions of the pictures are marked, you can appreciate the elementary information. Length, width, height, elements on the deck! It's simple, like you!

I know you're desperately uneducated amoebas, but here we are - to give you the necessary elementary, sufficiently single-celled information!

I hope your one cell is a little more educated today!

Thank you!