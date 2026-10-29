Rumen Hristov: A severe winter is coming, maybe Videnova too

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Bulgaria is facing a very severe winter that could be reminiscent of Videnova, said GERB-SDF MP and Deputy Chairman of the SDF Rumen Hristov in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

In his words, high prices are creating accumulating social tension. Hristov claims that the prices of heating and electricity are being held artificially, but this cannot continue without consequences.

„We are facing a very severe winter. Let's hope this doesn't happen“, said Hristov.

He criticized the government for unfulfilled promises to reduce the price of goods and services. According to him, a 10-15 percent price reduction was announced, but instead they probably increased by 10-15 percent.

Hristov pointed out that there are grounds for public discontent, but it is too early to predict whether mass protests will follow. According to him, in the event of unsuccessful governance, early parliamentary elections are possible.

Support for Andrey Gyurov was a personal decision

The deputy chairman of the UDF confirmed that he will support Andrey Gyurov in the presidential runoff, despite his party's position. He stated that the decision was personal and had not been coordinated with GERB leader Boyko Borisov.

“There is no way, when a BSP representative is running in the elections, to expect anything else“, said Hristov.

He rejected the allegations of a rift in the UDF and pointed out that the party's chairman Iliya Lazarov is familiar with his position, which was also expressed before the National Council. Hristov specified that he had not spoken with Gyurov's representatives and that his support had not been requested.

According to the MP, the run-off is a choice for the future direction of Bulgaria and for the continuation of European integration. He cited membership in NATO, the European Union, Schengen and the eurozone as achievements that must be defended.

Criticism of security in the Black Sea

Hristov also criticized the state's readiness to respond to threats in the Black Sea after another attack on a ship in the Bulgarian economic zone.

According to him, Bulgaria could have significantly developed its anti-drone industry with European funding. He welcomed the country's inclusion in the common anti-drone system, although he does not support the government.

Sources: novini.bg