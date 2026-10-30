Atlantic Council: Ukrainian drones stop Russian pressure on the front

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Ukrainian forces have shot down over 400,000 Russian drones since the beginning of 2026, and the use of drones as a means of air defense is becoming an important factor in slowing the Russian offensive. This is stated in an analysis by Mykola Beleskov, published in the Atlantic Council's UkraineAlert.

According to the author, the Russian army has captured significantly less territory this year compared to previous periods. In parallel, Ukrainian units have conducted a series of limited counteroffensives and regained strategically important positions. The analysis argues that the changing battlefield refutes the notion of an inevitable Russian victory.

Drones intercept reconnaissance aircraft

Beleskov attributes part of Ukraine's success to the expansion of drone air defense. In addition to striking ground targets, FPV drones are used to track and destroy Russian reconnaissance drones and hovering munitions. Specialized interceptor drones have evolved from this practice.

FPV stands for “first-person view“ - the operator controls the device via a video signal from its camera. These drones are relatively cheap and can be produced in large quantities, making them suitable for combat missions where a traditional missile or anti-aircraft system would cost significantly more.

The development is also dictated by the shortage of conventional air defense systems. According to the analysis, Ukrainian commanders have begun to look for a cheap and mass-produced solution that would weaken the Russian system for surveillance, guidance and strikes on the front.

Industry expands production

About half of Ukrainian military technology companies already produce some type of FPV drones or air defense interceptors. According to Beleskov, competition between manufacturers and the country's military needs have increased the efficiency and brought down the prices of the systems.

These developments are not limited to the battlefield. They also strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend cities and civilian infrastructure from Russia's evolving drone weapons, including new-generation jet-powered models.

The Struggle for Control of Airspace

The analysis states that countering Russian drones limits Moscow's ability to direct its fire, monitor Ukrainian positions, and prepare offensive operations. This deepens the so-called defeat zone - the space around the front line in which the movement and concentration of troops are exposed to constant threat.

Beleskov defines Ukraine as a “drone superpower“, but notes that the role of unmanned systems in the anti-air role remains less discussed than strike drones and long-range weapons. According to him, it was the ability to intercept Russian reconnaissance and strike aircraft that helped the Ukrainian army regain the initiative in certain sections of the front.

The stated number of over 400,000 downed Russian drones is an estimate attributed to Ukrainian units, and the publication does not present independent data to confirm the number. The author also does not claim that drone air defense by itself determines the outcome of the war, but presents it as one of the factors that hinder the Russian offensive.

Sources: atlanticcouncil.org