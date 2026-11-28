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The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s term of office early will be overturned, said the mayor of Blagoevgrad and member of the leadership of “We Continue the Change” Metodi Baikushev.

“I am absolutely certain that this decision will be overturned, because the argument that you did not go to work while you were under arrest is absurd,” Baikushev said on the BNT programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”.

According to him, Kotsev was being held in custody and was physically unable to perform his duties as mayor. Baikushev pointed out that the court could also have imposed a measure removing him from office if the prosecution had requested it, but no such measure was ordered.

The court suspended the preliminary enforcement

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s term of office early on November 23. The decision was adopted with 20 votes “in favour” and 6 “against”, with the dispute concerning the leave taken and his absence from the municipality during the period when he was in custody in 2025.

Kotsev appealed the decision before the Administrative Court in Varna. After the irregularities in the appeal were remedied, the court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the commission’s act. This means that the decision to terminate his term of office will not be enforced until the legal dispute is concluded with a final and binding ruling. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for November 30.

“This is a loss for the people of Varna”

Baikushev said that behind the actions in Varna he sees municipal political groups that have deemed Kotsev an inconvenient mayor and are waiting for an opportunity to make their next move in governing the city. He urged citizens to pay attention to the composition of the municipal council at the next local elections.

“There is only one effect of everything that is happening – a loss for the people of Varna. The inability of a mayor to perform the duties for which he was elected is a loss for every city,” said the mayor of Blagoevgrad.

He also commented on the political plans for the local elections. According to Baikushev, “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” could receive stronger support if they ran separately, as they have different structures and voter profiles in the individual municipalities.

Metodi Baikushev confirmed that he would run for a second term in Blagoevgrad. According to him, the number of people employed in the municipality has been increasing since 2020, and in 2025 it reached the level of 2014, before the closure of the cigarette factory.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dnes.bg, btvnovinite.bg