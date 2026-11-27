France has fallen into a technical recession after the economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2026. The final data from France’s National Institute of Statistics are weaker than the initial estimate of a 0.1% decline. The second quarter was also revised downward, with a contraction of 0.02% now reported, although after rounding the figure remains 0.0%.

France thus meets the generally accepted definition of a technical recession – a decline in gross domestic product for two consecutive quarters. In this case, the minimal decrease in the second quarter was followed by a more pronounced decline in the third. The data confirm the prolonged pressure on the eurozone’s second-largest economy.

Exports and investment drag the economy down

The main negative factor in the third quarter was foreign trade. Exports contracted by 1.6%, while imports increased by 0.1%. As a result, foreign trade subtracted 0.6 percentage points from the change in GDP.

Domestic demand remained almost unchanged. Consumer spending increased by 0.3%, but this growth was offset by a 0.8% decline in business investment. The replenishment of companies’ inventories made a positive contribution of 0.3 percentage points, after inventories had subtracted 0.7 percentage points from growth in the previous quarter.

At the same time, households’ purchasing power per household member increased by 0.2% during the quarter, while the savings ratio remained at 17.4% of disposable income. This shows that the weak overall result was not accompanied by a new decline in this indicator, but consumption was not sufficient to offset lower investment and exports.

Budget pressure ahead of the elections

The weaker economy complicates the minority government’s plans to curb the budget deficit. The cabinet had expected economic growth in 2026 to reach 0.5%, but following the revision, that target now appears practically unattainable.

The draft budget for 2027 envisages reducing the deficit from 5.4% of GDP this year to 5%. However, the government is facing difficulties in pushing it through the deeply divided parliament, five months before the presidential election.

A weak rebound is expected at the end of the year

“We must adopt a budget as soon as possible, with the 5% deficit target not open to negotiation. It is imperative that we restore predictability for economic actors,” Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.

The French central bank forecasts moderate growth in the fourth quarter. According to its assessment, activity may recover, but the forecast remains subject to uncertainty. The next quarterly data will show whether the economy will emerge from the technical recession or whether weakness will persist through the end of the year.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com