FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Blagomir Kotsev is not a hero standing up to the local economic circles, but a product of the system he claims to oppose. Political analyst Kristian Shkvarek said this on the Darik program “The Day of Darik”.

“It was wrong to arrest Kotsev, and now it is wrong to remove him as mayor, but he is not a hero standing up to the local thugs and mafia—he is their product,” Shkvarek said. He added that, in his view, the mayor of Varna is connected to the political and economic environment that elevated him, rather than standing outside it.

The comment comes amid a new twist surrounding Kotsev’s term in office. On November 23, the Varna Municipal Electoral Commission terminated his mandate ahead of schedule by a vote of 20 in favor and 6 against. The grounds cited were an established violation related to his absences from work during the period when he was detained. The decision was appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna.

The court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the commission’s decision. Thus, Kotsev will remain mayor until the case is resolved on the merits, but this does not mean that the court has already issued a final ruling on the legality of his removal. The hearing is scheduled for November 30.

The case against Kotsev is not yet over

Blagomir Kotsev was detained on July 8, 2025, in an investigation in which the prosecution charged him with criminal conspiracy, soliciting bribes, and coercion. He is an accused person and benefits from the presumption of innocence.

In August 2026, the Varna Court of Appeal returned the case to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office to remedy serious procedural violations in the indictment. This means that the court proceedings on the merits have not ended and the prosecution’s allegations have not been established by a final conviction.

According to Shkvarek, the political effect of what happened benefits Kotsev and “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”, but he does not believe that the removal was organized in advance for that purpose. The analyst also linked the strength of local factors to the low voter turnout.

“It is the citizens of Bulgaria, through their absence from elections, who allow the oligarchy, the mafia, and local corporate interests to tip the scales,” Kristian Shkvarek said.

The Administrative Court in Varna is expected to rule on whether the Municipal Electoral Commission’s decision to terminate the mandate ahead of schedule was lawful. Until then, Kotsev will formally continue to perform his duties as mayor of Varna.

Sources: darik.bg, bnrnews.bg, varnaonline.bg