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Welcome to Marseille!



Is this the kind of welcome everyone expects when setting foot on French soil? One would probably expect a normal stay, but when we are talking about football, supporters’ groups and multinational unity in French society, do these words have any real significance?

We saw what happened at the match between “Olympique” (Marseille) and “Levski”. It is worth drawing several parallels with the way modern society views football and belonging to a football club.

First of all, we must clearly distinguish between several things. The “Olympique” (Marseille) supporters’ group is not a single, unified structure. It consists of various factions with their own demands, wishes and claims, including towards the club’s management when the team’s performance is not going well. These include South Winners 87 and Commando Ultra ’84, located in the south stand, as well as MTP, Fanatics Marseille and Dodger’s Marseille in the north stand. These are separate organizations with their own history, influence and identity.

But it must be absolutely clear that what happened at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille seemed, to a considerable extent, predictable. The management of “Levski” appealed to UEFA and to Olympique’s management to take the security of the Bulgarian supporters’ section more seriously. This happened weeks before the match. We subsequently saw what security arrangements had been made and how they had been organized – “Olympique” fans managed to reach the section with “Levski” supporters, and then we witnessed the destruction that followed.

Overall, the subject of what a football fan does at a stadium and how they defend their club allegiance is very interesting to reflect on. What drives a young person to become a supporter of a particular team? Why do they choose that team? The case of “Olympique” (Marseille) is particularly telling in this respect, because the factions there are different and the city itself is multicultural. To a considerable extent, this multiculturalism has found common rules that people follow in order to live together. But there are also extreme actions by members of various groups who do not accept precisely these rules.

We all sympathized when the tragedy at “Charlie Hebdo” occurred.



Since then, we have remembered the call for solidarity expressed in the words: “I am Charlie”. Because you feel involved, because you sense that you belong to a civilizational community that does not take terrorist attacks for granted.



Is there civility among Olympique’s fans? Well, who today can say: “I am a proud Frenchman”. Or: “I live in Marseille and I am proud of what happened at the stadium”?

There will certainly be different points of view on exactly what happened at the Vélodrome stadium. There is no doubt that this provocation does not appear to have been spontaneous. There is no doubt that security around the stadium had been reinforced. But it is also difficult to accept that such an attack occurred by chance. Entering the stadium with batons that can be used to attack the visiting section, and carrying a mask to hide your face, is not something that happens without preparation. This was an action that appears to have been carefully considered and ultimately carried out.

The danger was known, tension was expected, and the response of a country like France, which has experience in dealing with unrest, proved unprepared to take adequate action to protect the Bulgarian fans.

So, when we talk about “Charlie Hebdo”, we can say: “I sympathize”.



But when we are talking about open aggression against Bulgarians, we cannot remain indifferent. There will certainly be an exchange of diplomatic notes between the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and France. But it is unlikely that this will lead to anything capable of solving the problem, because what happened cannot be undone. The people who were injured have already suffered. The question is whether this could have been prevented. Yes, it could. And why it was not done remains a pressing unanswered question. UEFA always speaks of tolerance and distancing itself from aggression. It imposes sanctions in cases of such conduct. But what does that achieve? We saw the consequences.

And yes – welcome to France, welcome to Marseille, to the Vélodrome stadium. And please come again…



Who’s who among “Olympique” (Marseille) supporters

It is divided into several influential ultras factions, which have their own clubs, stands, symbols and leadership structures.

The main organized ultras groups among “Olympique” fans are:

South Winners 87 – founded in 1987 and based in the south stand (Virage Sud). This is one of the most influential groups around the club.

Commando Ultra ’84 – founded in 1984 and also associated with the south stand. It is considered one of the oldest ultras organizations in France.

Marseille Trop Puissant (MTP) – founded in 1994 and traditionally based in the north stand (Virage Nord).

Fanatics Marseille – founded in 1988 and also based in the north stand.

Dodger’s Marseille – founded in 1992 and traditionally based in the north stand.

Yankee Nord – a historic group from the north stand. In 2018, the club ended its official recognition of the organization and its season-ticket arrangements.

These are different organizations, not a unified structure with a single commander. Each has its own territory, history, membership and influence. Their location in the two stands is part of their identity.

A publication by Mercato Marseille claims that ultras from both groups in the south stand – Commando Ultra and South Winners – took part in the invasion.



Why is there such a strong culture of ultras clashes around “Marseille”?

There are several overlapping reasons:

1. Strong group identity and territoriality. For some ultras, supporting the club does not end with attending matches. The stand, symbols, flags and the group’s position are matters of prestige. The appearance of opposing fans in close proximity may be perceived as a challenge.

2. Competition for influence. The major factions have their own leaders and considerable weight in their relations with the club. A Le Monde investigation into South Winners describes the group’s influence far beyond the stadium, including its role in local public life and its conflicts with the management of “Marseille”.

3. A history of violence. Clashes are not a new phenomenon. In 2021, the leaders of South Winners and Commando Ultra 84 were among those investigated in connection with the attack on the club’s training ground – La Commanderie. This shows that violence may be directed not only against supporters of other teams, but also at the club’s own management.

4. Rivalries with other supporters’ groups. The hostility towards PSG is particularly well known, but there are also conflicts with supporters of other French and European clubs. These rivalries create an environment in which some ultras seek physical confrontation rather than simply footballing superiority.