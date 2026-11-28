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Economist Georgi Ganev described Rumen Radev’s government as facing a “dramatic conflict” between the need for reforms and the unwillingness to pay the political price for them. Appearing on Darik’s “The Day” programme, he commented on the 2027 budget, the new tax burdens and the European Commission’s warnings about the Bulgarian economy.

According to Ganev, Bulgaria’s problem is not the level of revenue but the way public funds are spent.

“Bulgaria has absolutely no problem with revenue. Bulgaria collects revenue that is entirely adequate for Bulgarian society,” the economist said.

In his words, the state is trying to spend more than society is willing to accept, while some spending is carried out without sufficient accountability. Ganev criticised those in power for avoiding reforms that could trigger opposition and instead seeking additional revenue to meet their budget commitments.

Criticism of the windfall profits tax

A major part of his comments focused on the one-off windfall profits tax planned for 2027. The government’s draft provides for a 33% rate for certain sectors, including banks, insurance companies, large food-trading companies, telecommunications operators, bureaux de change and payday loan companies. Part of the tax may be waived for investments or the creation of reserves.

Ganev warned that the measure could have the opposite effect. According to him, companies could reduce their reported profits through legitimate spending on consultants and tax lawyers, while passing the higher costs on to consumers through higher final prices.

Warnings from Brussels

“Businesses will suffer, and then they will simply stop making a profit,” Ganev said.

The European Commission forecasts a budget deficit of 5% of gross domestic product for Bulgaria in 2026 and 4% in 2027. The Commission notes that the temporary effect of the windfall profits tax will not permanently resolve the mismatch between revenue and spending. Bulgaria is already subject to an excessive deficit procedure.

As part of the new European cycle for monitoring macroeconomic imbalances, the Commission plans an in-depth review of Bulgaria. The risks identified include a widening current account deficit, deteriorating price competitiveness, rapidly rising house prices and significant household borrowing. The review is due to be carried out in the first half of 2027.

Ganev presented these data as a sign of deepening imbalances. In his words, the number of indicators outside the reference ranges has risen from three to five and, after Bulgaria is included in the full set of criteria for eurozone countries, could reach seven.

Elections as a reason for delay

The economist warned that the upcoming local elections could be used as an argument for further postponing unpopular decisions.

“We have a serious need for reforms, yet we have a government and a majority that are extremely indecisive,” Ganev said.

The government is defending the budget framework on the grounds that it limits spending and sets a target for reducing the deficit. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the aim was to bring the deficit below 3% in 2028-2029, while the European Commission expects it to remain above the reference threshold in 2027 as well.

Sources: darik.bg, nova.bg