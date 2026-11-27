The Romanian brand Dacia clearly has no intention of changing its winning formula; on the contrary – it is preparing to enhance it at full speed by 2028. The second-generation Dacia Jogger will debut alongside the new Dacia Sandero and, for the first time in the model’s history, will also offer an all-electric version. Although the electric vehicle market often pursues high prices and weight, the focus here is different: a spacious seven-seat cabin, sensible practicality and pricing that will not hit the family budget like a bolt from the blue.

The engineering logic behind the new model is closely tied to the future Dacia Sandero. The two vehicles will be based on the same platform and will use a shared front section of the body, including a substantial portion of the front panels. This approach is not a random idea – it significantly reduces production costs and allows both models to be assembled on a single production line. Behind the B-pillars, however, the estate’s specific requirements begin, as engineers must arrange three rows of seats while leaving enough luggage space for when the family sets off on a long journey.

Dacia’s chief designer, David Durand, confirms that the Dacia Jogger will remain an important pillar of the brand’s future model range. According to him, if the team were designing the vehicle entirely from scratch, it would be tempting to move the windscreen even farther forward to create more interior space. However, sharing the front section with the Sandero brings significant economic benefits and preserves the plant’s production flexibility.

Externally, the next Dacia Jogger will retain its recognizable proportions, combining estate and minivan traits, but will receive a more modern front end. The extended rear section remains crucial for the two additional rows of seats behind the driver, although the images circulating online so far have been created by independent artists rather than being official sketches from the manufacturer.

Under the bonnet – or under the floor – the new model will rely on the Renault CMF-B platform, adapted for different types of powertrain. This means that the Dacia Jogger will be available in petrol and hybrid configurations, joined for the first time by a fully electric powertrain, while compressed natural gas versions are also planned for certain markets.

The hybrid variant will most likely build on the familiar powertrain of the current model, which combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor for a total output of 155 hp, with a claimed average consumption of around 4.7 l/100 km. In the new generation, an upgraded system could improve efficiency even further, although it is highly likely that the car will gain a little weight.

As for the electric Dacia Jogger, its specific technical parameters have not yet been announced. The main challenge of the CMF-B architecture has always been positioning the battery without compromising cabin space. The electric Renault 4 and Renault 5, built on the same platform, use batteries of up to 52 kWh for a range of around 400 km, but by 2028 the Renault Group may have more compact and energy-dense cells, so directly transferring today’s figures would be premature.

The Romanian manufacturer’s pricing policy remains a particularly strong trump card. David Durand notes that Europe is effectively lacking fully fledged seven-seat models capable of competing with the Jogger on price and weight. In his assessment, the closest alternatives would be around €10,000 more expensive and nearly 300 kg heavier. Dacia chief executive Katrin Adt also emphasizes the company’s determination to retain this market position and offer the electric version at a price close to that of the petrol variants – a goal that sounds highly ambitious.