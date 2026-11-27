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“We lived under facade socialism, and now we live in a facade democracy.” This was stated by political scientist Stoycho Stoychev in a conversation with Ruzha Raycheva on the “Second Reading” programme on Darik.

According to him, part of the public discourse surrounding the past has been emptied of meaning. “Those who put the ‘anti-communist’ label on themselves do not know what it means,” Stoychev said.

With the term “facade democracy”, the political scientist highlights the discrepancy between the formal existence of democratic institutions and the actual quality of the political process. In his statement, he does not present a change in political labels as a sufficient guarantee of a change in the way institutions operate.

Stoychev: Changing the People Is Not Enough

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio on November 19, Stoychev said that he did not believe Bulgaria was “on the verge of a turning point” in its democratic development. He pointed out that over the years, results from reforms to the judicial system had repeatedly been expected, but in his view, “nothing has changed at this point”.

Stoychev allowed that even the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council would hardly, by itself, lead to a qualitative change in the administration of justice. According to him, institutional change does not automatically guarantee the emergence of higher-quality governance and professional decisions.

The political scientist linked the persistence of these problems to deeper civilisational and cultural characteristics. According to him, they are difficult to change solely by replacing people and are influenced more by the changing of generations.

Stoycho Stoychev is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”. His research interests include political risk, quantitative political analysis and combating organised crime.

Sources: darik.bg, bnrnews.bg