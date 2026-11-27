Prosecutors in Marseille announced that two investigations have been opened following the violent clashes at the Vélodrome stadium, which involved supporters of Olympique de Marseille and left Levski fans injured, Agence France-Presse and Le Figaro report.

“One of the investigations concerns aggravated intentional bodily harm (involving the use of a weapon, committed by a group of people and on the grounds of a sports facility), carried out at the initiative of supporters of the Marseille club,” the prosecution said in response to a query from Agence France-Presse.

A second investigation was opened separately “into incitement to hatred following Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters.”

The incidents began about ten minutes before the start of last night’s match, when hundreds of Olympique de Marseille supporters left the South Stand and headed towards the Jean Bouin Stand – one of the side stands at the Vélodrome stadium, where officials and media representatives are also usually seated.