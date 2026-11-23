Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Estonia of a series of hostile actions which, according to Moscow, are „on the verge of triggering open war“ with Russia. Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the claim that the country allows its territory to be used for Ukrainian military operations.

The sharp exchange followed Tallinn’s decision to close its land border crossings with Russia from December 1 for at least six months. Estonian authorities linked the measure to an attempted arson attack on a local defense company, which they blamed on Russian security services. Moscow denied involvement in the attack.

Moscow Summons Estonian Diplomat to Protest

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires, Marek Juht, to protest the decision to close the border.

„The Estonian diplomat was again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering open war with Russia,“ the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Among Moscow’s accusations was the claim that Estonia had secretly allowed Ukraine to use its airspace for attacks against Russian targets. Russia also accused Tallinn of attempting to obstruct the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain, seeking to restrict the use of the Russian language, and threatening to shut down the Russian Orthodox Church.

Moscow said it reserved the right to take „comprehensive political and diplomatic measures“ aimed at protecting Russian national interests and the rights of Russian citizens.

Tallinn Rejects Claims over Ukrainian Operations

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry did not respond in detail to all the allegations, but categorically denied that the country had allowed its territory to be used for military actions by another state.

„Estonia has never allowed and will never allow its territory to be used for military operations by another state,“ the ministry said.

Tallinn noted that other countries in the region had expressed the same position. The Baltic states have repeatedly rejected Russian claims that they allow Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace during attacks on Russian targets.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mentioned the situation in Estonia and the incursion of Russian missiles into Polish airspace among the incidents being monitored by the alliance. He said that NATO had the capabilities to respond and was constantly assessing its deterrence and defense capabilities.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com