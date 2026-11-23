The Tripoli-based Libyan government condemned the Ukrainian military operations against Russian warships off Benghazi in eastern Libya. The authorities said they would not allow the country to be drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The position was announced by Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he reported military operations against Russian ships off Benghazi.

“The continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine does not give either side the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory or in Libya’s territorial waters,” the Libyan Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that foreign forces would not be allowed to use Libyan ports and the country’s civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

Tripoli insists Libya must stay out of the conflict

The Libyan government described the military actions off Benghazi as unacceptable, regardless of which of the two sides in the conflict carried them out. According to the statement, the ongoing war cannot serve as grounds for operations on Libyan territory or in the country’s coastal waters.

The reaction comes against the backdrop of reports of Ukrainian strikes against Russian naval vessels in the Benghazi area. Reuters noted that the government in Tripoli had linked Zelenskyy’s statements to the need to ensure that Libya was not turned into a participant in the conflict or a site for its expansion.

At present, Libya’s Foreign Ministry has not announced any specific follow-up measures, but it clearly states that the country’s ports and civilian infrastructure cannot be used for military operations. This is the main condition Tripoli is setting following reports of the actions off Benghazi.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com, apnews.com