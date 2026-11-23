Russian submarines from the Black Sea Fleet entered the Black Sea for the first time in about six months to take part in a combined attack against Ukraine. They left their base in Novorossiysk and used Kalibr missiles from a submerged position.

The information was reported by Dmitry Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, during a broadcast of the national telethon. According to him, the submarines have already returned to port.

“The point is that they went out to sea for the first time in six months. Submarines cannot launch missiles from port,” Pletenchuk said.

He clarified that the submarines have to submerge in order to launch the missiles. Unlike them, the Russian Navy’s surface missile carriers have also been used in recent months to launch Kalibr missiles directly from Novorossiysk.

During the latest attack, Russian ships launched more than 20 Kalibr sea-launched missiles at Ukraine. According to Pletenchuk, the submarines operated outside Novorossiysk Bay, while the surface ships carried out their launches from the port.

Surface ships were used up to three times a month

Pletenchuk said that the Black Sea Fleet’s surface missile carriers had been deployed up to three times a month over the past six months. This took place without entering the open sea, which reduced the risk to the ships while allowing them to use their missile armament.

According to him, the Russian command had put on alert “everything that could in some way function.” He did not specify the exact number of submarines involved in the attack.

The fleet remains based in Novorossiysk

Following Ukrainian strikes and attacks on Russian naval facilities, the main forces of the Black Sea Fleet were withdrawn from Crimea to Novorossiysk. According to Pletenchuk, the actions of the Ukrainian forces have restricted the movement of Russian ships.

“The Black Sea Fleet is effectively blocked in this area,” the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson said.

It has been confirmed that submarines took part in the latest missile attack and then returned to base. No further details have been reported about the specific submarines, their route, or the damage caused by the missiles launched.

Sources: unian.net