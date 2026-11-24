Blagomir Kotsev accused businessman Daniel Slavov – Dido Dunkata, of putting pressure on the Varna Municipal Election Commission in order to terminate his term as mayor. The statement was made after the Varna Municipal Election Commission prematurely terminated Kotsev’s mandate and annulled his certificate of election as mayor.

„A coup was carried out in Varna by businessman Daniel Slavov – Dunkata,“ Kotsev said in a statement cited by BNT. He described the decision as a prearranged punishment for his refusal to support certain proposals related to the municipality’s budget. Kotsev announced that he would appeal.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission justified its decision with reports concerning the mayor’s absences and use of leave in 2025, when he was held in custody. The decision may be appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna within seven days. At present, Kotsev’s accusation that pressure was exerted on the commission is a political claim and has not been confirmed by a publicly available decision of a court or investigative body.

The businessman known as Dido Dunkata

Daniel Slavov is a Varna businessman associated with companies in the construction and hotel sectors. The nickname Dido Dunkata became widely known in 2010, when Slavov was detained during the Interior Ministry’s “Jellyfish” operation.

The operation targeted an investigation into deals for the purchase of second-hand buses for Varna’s municipal transport system. Those detained included Slavov, the then-chairman of the Municipal Council, Borislav Gutsanov, the director of the municipal company “Urban Transport,” Pencho Penchev, and the company’s chief accountant, Yoana Krasteva. At the time, the prosecution spoke of an organized criminal group, embezzlement, disadvantageous deals and mismanagement.

However, the case did not end with a conviction against Slavov. In the case of “Slavov and Others v. Bulgaria,” the European Court of Human Rights found violations related to the manner of the detention and the public presentation of the investigation. The court held that statements by government representatives had gone beyond the ordinary communication of information and had undermined the presumption of innocence.

His influence in Varna

Over the years, Slavov’s name has repeatedly appeared in reports about local business and political relations in Varna. “24 Chasa” describes him as a construction entrepreneur associated with the hotel business and with political influence in the city. The media outlet also points to links between his name and the “Bulgarian Voice” formation, which gained representatives on the Municipal Council after the 2023 local elections.

These claims do not mean that Slavov holds an official political position or that he has been proven to have controlled the decisions of the local authorities. The publicly confirmed facts so far mainly concern his business activities, his detention during the “Jellyfish” operation, the subsequent judgment of the European Court of Human Rights and Blagomir Kotsev’s current accusation.

Following the commission’s decision, the dispute will be taken to the Administrative Court in Varna. It will be for the court to assess the legality of terminating the mayoral mandate, while the claims of political or business pressure remain the subject of a public conflict between the parties involved.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, 24chasa.bg