Wizz Air will send a replacement aircraft today to pick up passengers from Barcelona after one of its aircraft made an emergency landing in the Catalan capital yesterday while operating a flight from Madrid to Sofia. The airline told TravelNews. “Today, we are sending a replacement aircraft from our base in Sofia to transport the passengers to their final destination. We thank our passengers for their patience and understanding. The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” Wizz Air explained.

The aircraft operating flight W6 4402 from Madrid to Sofia on 23 November landed safely at Barcelona Airport yesterday evening due to a technical problem that occurred during the flight. The aircraft is currently undergoing unscheduled maintenance, Wizz Air emphasized.

“Our pilots are excellently trained to handle such situations. The crew followed all standard procedures, and the aircraft landed safely and without complications. We thank the crew for the professionalism and composure with which they handled the situation,” the airline commented to TravelNews.

According to passengers, around 20–30 minutes after the aircraft took off from Madrid, a loud noise was heard, followed by severe vibrations in the aircraft. The passengers were informed of a problem with the left engine. According to eyewitness accounts, flames came out of it.

Miroslav Ivanov

Source: travelnews.bg