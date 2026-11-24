“Progressive Bulgaria” retains the support of around one-third of voters if parliamentary elections were held now. This is shown by a national survey conducted by Market LINKS and presented by sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov.

GERB-UDF is the second political force with 12%. “We Continue the Change” receives around 10%, while “Democratic Bulgaria” has 9.4%. According to Zhivkov, the three formations are within the margin of error and could swap positions in a potential election.

“Revival” and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms have between 4% and 5% support, leaving them close to the parliamentary threshold. The share of undecided voters is 12.3%. According to Dobromir Zhivkov, almost one-quarter of voters are looking for an alternative to the current political formations, but so far have not found one among the parties represented in parliament.

The government still has more disapproval

The survey reports signs of stabilization in the political situation following the presidential election. However, confidence in the government remains on the negative side of the scale – 36% approval versus 41% disapproval.

Zhivkov commented that the cabinet has probably reached the core of its solid support. The prime minister retains a minimally positive net rating, with confidence in him one percentage point higher than distrust. Personal confidence in the prime minister stands at 38% and is now almost level with distrust.

There have been no significant shifts in the overall picture of political leaders. A more substantial decline in confidence has been recorded in the leader of “Revival”, Kostadin Kostadinov.

Assessments of the “Trakia” motorway, retail chains and the budget

Sixty percent of respondents believe that the tragedy on the “Trakia” motorway was used for political purposes. The survey also included an assessment of GERB’s demand for the government’s resignation following the incident. According to Zhivkov, “this political move definitely does not win the public’s approval”.

In the dispute with the retail chains, 53% of Bulgarians believe that the institutions are protecting consumers’ interests. Around 20% believe that the state is deliberately attacking the retail chains.

The budget remains one of the main challenges facing the cabinet. Sixty percent of survey participants believe that it could be more considerate of households’ financial situation and better protect their incomes from inflation.

According to Dobromir Zhivkov, the adoption of the budget itself will be a serious test for the government in the coming weeks, against the backdrop of economic concerns and the expected deterioration of households’ financial situation.

The survey was financed and carried out jointly by bTV and Market LINKS. It was conducted among 1,005 adults between 14 and 22 November through face-to-face interviews and an online survey.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg