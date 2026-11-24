German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described Russia’s calls for a return to the European security system that existed before 1997 as unserious. According to him, if Moscow insists on restoring the order of that time, the same logic would mean that Russia should return Crimea and the occupied territories in the eastern part of the country to Ukraine. Wadephul said he did not believe the Russian leadership was ready to take such a step.

“Let us be serious,” the German foreign minister said during the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. He pointed out that Europe already has an established security architecture whose foundations were laid by the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Budapest Memorandum.

According to Wadephul, Russia must comply with the international legal frameworks it has itself signed. The German minister also said that, given Moscow’s current policy, European countries would have to build their security in conditions of confrontation with Russia.

“We will be able to ensure peace and stability in Europe only despite Russia, not together with it,” Wadephul said.

Therefore, in his view, NATO countries must strengthen the Alliance and their own defense capabilities. He assured that the allies were ready to defend NATO territory, including “every inch” of it, against the backdrop of the Russian provocations against Poland that he cited.

What Russia Is Demanding

According to UNIAN, Moscow is insisting that NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe be limited to the level of 1997. This would affect the countries that joined the Alliance after that year, including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states.

Separately, Russia wants Ukraine to abandon NATO membership and for its ability to participate in the European Union’s policy of collective security and defense to be restricted. Other demands include limiting the size and armaments of the Ukrainian army, ending Western arms deliveries and banning the deployment of foreign troops and military facilities on Ukrainian territory.

Wadephul’s position directly links these demands to Russia’s international commitments and to the territories occupied by Moscow in Ukraine. The German minister did not set out new conditions for negotiations, but said that NATO would continue to strengthen its defenses.

Sources: unian.net, ukrinform.ua