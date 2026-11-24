We will be fined €25 million. They will cut off our EU funds. The government will explain that the previous governments are to blame. And we are expected to put up with it

I’m sick of lies.

I know that the political situation is what it is and that there is nothing I can do, but despite that, the feeling is disgusting. I’m sick of lies because they make me feel stupid. As if I were an animal surrounded by animals. I’m supposed to accept all the lies, quietly chew my cud and keep my mouth shut.

Well, that’s not going to happen. I’m not that kind of person.

On November 16, Radev said, and I quote verbatim: “Today we put an end to excuses involving the legacy of previous governments… From now on, not excuses, but work.” End of quote. That was on the 16th. Today is November 24. One week. That’s how long they lasted.

Today, the European Commission came out with a proposal to the Council of the EU to fine Bulgaria €25 million and suspend our EU funds because of an excessive deficit. And note what the Ministry of Finance said this afternoon, and I quote: “Today’s assessment by the European Commission (EC)… is a direct result of the accumulated systemic problems and the political crisis of recent years, for which all political forces bear shared responsibility.” End of quote.

Yes, Radev, you are not making excuses involving the previous governments at all.

Here is another quote: “The prolonged domestic political instability over the past year and the frequent changes of government prevented the timely adoption of the state budget.”

Huh? Radev? Prime Minister, when you were president, who was orchestrating the country’s political instability? Less than a year ago, who claimed that the government should step down, that there should be new elections, that people should take to the streets? Who caused political instability? You, as president!

Why don’t you, as prime minister, blame yourself as president? Tell the truth: President Radev is to blame for the political instability over the past year. Because that is the truth.

But you don’t care about the truth now, do you? And where am I going, looking back a whole year? You don’t even care what you said a week ago.

Yes, we have to accept it. We will be fined €25 million. They will cut off our EU funds. The government will explain that the previous governments are to blame. And we are expected to put up with it.

I keep telling myself that so many people voted for Radev. That is democracy. That is probably why the media put up with it, a large part of the public puts up with it, and despite the problems in the country, everything feels as if it were some kind of timeless limbo. Yes, Christmas and New Year are coming, I mean, I understand it all. But I will not put up with it. I simply cannot live with myself if I put up with it. And I am certain that the time is not far off when many people will no longer be able to live with themselves.