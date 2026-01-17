Levski's new signing Armstrong Oko-Flex, who was previously part of Botev (PD), has joined the team, the club announced. The striker arrived at the team's base in Belek after the “blues“ second training session of the day.



"The morning session was held in the fitness center, and the afternoon session was held on the team's field in the hotel's sports complex. It mainly consisted of practicing tactical models and static positions. All players took part in it except Oliver Kamdem, who was preparing according to an individual program in the fitness center“, the “blues” wrote on their official page.



Today, Levski is going to its second test from the winter training camp in Belek. The match against the Serbian Vojvodina Novi Sad starts at 15:00 and will be played at the base of the sports complex “KAYA PALAZZO“.



The match will be broadcast live and free of charge on the official website of PFC Levski and on the club's YouTube channel.