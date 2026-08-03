The national wrestling team has a new coach

Two-time world and European champion Andrey Dimitrov is the new head coach of the national classical wrestling team.

Andrey Dimitrov takes over after the previous head coach Stoyan Dobrev resigned at the beginning of the year. In recent months, the position has been temporarily held by Stefan Toshev, to whom the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation expresses its gratitude for the efforts, professionalism and work with the national team during this period.

The Vice President of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, Borislav Velichkov, who is responsible for the development of the classical style, is about to officially introduce the new head coach to the national team competitors.

The main task for Andrey Dimitrov will be to continue the work on the preparation and development of the national team in the spirit of the policy with which Stanka Zlateva and her team were elected to lead the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation last year.

Among the main priorities of the management of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation are:

- restoring trust and normal dialogue between the federation, sports clubs, competitors and coaches;

- ensuring equal conditions and clear rules for all clubs and national competitors;

- development and support of the children's and youth school;

- building a sustainable succession process between young talents and the national representative teams;

- creating conditions for high-quality and effective training of elite Bulgarian wrestlers;

- protecting the authority and traditions of Bulgarian wrestling;

- increasing transparency, responsibility and discipline in the work of the federation.

The new head coach will have a key role in implementing these principles in the work of the national classical wrestling team. The training of our elite competitors will be carried out in accordance with the program approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and all participants in the training process will follow the rules and decisions of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.

Andrei Dimitrov was born on December 12, 1957 in Sofia. He is among the most successful Bulgarian wrestlers of his generation.

Dimitrov is a two-time world champion - in Kiev in 1983 and in Colbotn in 1985. He is a two-time European champion from the championships in Varna in 1982 and Budapest in 1983. In 1983 he also won the prestigious Golden Belt at the international tournament "Nikola Petrov".

With the appointment of Andrey Dimitrov, BF Borba is betting on a proven champion with extensive competitive experience, authority and excellent knowledge of the traditions and specifics of wrestling.